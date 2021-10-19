Continuous Testing Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers by 2030
Adoption of IoT devices across different organizations is a fundamental factor expected to grow for the Continuous Testing Market over the forecast years.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for automation and continuous quality monitoring, rise in use of social media, and surge in demand for continuous and instant content delivery, owing to increase in consumer’s preference toward interaction with peers through real-time communication are the factors which drives the growth of the continuous testing market.
In addition, rise in digitalization in companies throughout the world is creating demand for software development and thus driving the market growth. However, dependence on traditional methods and lack of skilled and experienced staff hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in investment for research and development activities and technological advancements by key players is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the continuous testing market during the forecast period.
Cloud platforms play a crucial role in continuous testing and continuous delivery of software. Continuous automated testing on cloud provides an easy collaboration, mobile accessibility, and derives result on demand. Cloud based software deployment offers support for third-party tools and application processing interfaces with no interruption. Furthermore, the IT expenditure on cloud services have increased over the last few years.
North America has a strong financial position which allows it to spend heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These benefits have provided the companies in the region a competitive advantage in the continuous testing market. In addition, the rise in need for reducing the time in the software development cycle in companies in the U.S. and Canada has increased the use of continuous testing. The advancement in internet infrastructure and increased use of web and mobile applications is increasing the demand for rapid testing and deployment. The surge in adoption of Agile and DevOps method has had a considerable impact on the organization.
Key Competitors Covered: EPAM Systems Inc., MindTree Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, NIIT Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Capgemini SE
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• The spread of COVID-19 virus has significantly impacted the growth of continuous testing market. Most of the companies during the period have shutdown their business operations to reduce expenditures. However, the technological advancements in the field of software delivery are expected to drive the Continuous testing market growth.
• COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced automation in various business processes. The automation in the field of continuous testing offers services such as generating daily test reports and identifying the defects in the software. New innovative technologies are helping to reduce complexities and improving the overall efficiencies of the software resulting into lowering the cost of business operations.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
