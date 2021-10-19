Human Centric Lighting Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Human Centric Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Centric Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global Human Centric Lighting market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market. In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market. The growing adoption of IoT-enabled lighting solutions and the rising use of smart LED lighting systems for wireless connectivity is driving the demand for the market.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Global Human Centric Lighting Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Human Centric Lighting business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. The report considers COVID-19 pandemic as a key influencing factor of the market growth .

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

As per Accenture plc, companies need to move from a product-focused strategy towards a human-centric approach to build smart home solutions; this technique can also be applied for all other industries. Moreover, this approach can connect wirelessly and relay data and information, which can assist with incorporating IoT to minimize traffic congestions, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth during the forecast timeframe.The growing smart LED lighting adoption in the retail, commercial, and residential sectors is forecasted to propel the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 34.4%. Hardware modules, including fixtures & controls, are achieving tremendous growth due to numerous technological advancements and functional benefits.Human Centric Lighting Market Size – USD 795.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 34.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the application of this technology to reduce traffic congestions.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Commercial

Mining

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Others

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Retrofit

New

Emergen Research has recently published a new market intelligence report on the global Human Centric Lighting market that spans over 200+ pages and offers a comprehensive overview of the Human Centric Lighting market inclusive of value chain analysis, historical and current market size data, market growth, market opportunities, and technological advancements in the market. Several companies' strategy to make more of their goods human-centered, adapting to the specific needs of human sociology and psychology, is another key driver for the progress of the human-centric lighting industry.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Human Centric Lighting industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Human Centric Lighting sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Human Centric Lighting industry.

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Human Centric Lighting market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market. It also focuses on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and licensing agreements, among others.

The report evaluates the CAGR value as well as the market value based on the key market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. This study is based on the latest industry news, growth potentials, and trends. The study is meticulously drawn and is exclusively centered around the market scenarios, competitive landscapes, and the influential participants of the markets.

