Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Demand in Pharmaceuticals Industry to Increase at Double-Digit CAGR through 2030
Osteoarthritis Treatment Market by Drugs (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Hyaluronic Acid Injection), Anatomy (Ankle Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis ).”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Osteoarthritis Treatment Market by Drugs (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Hyaluronic Acid Injection, and Other Drugs), Anatomy (Ankle Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Knee Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Osteoarthritis, and Other Anatomies), Therapies (Non-Pharmacological Therapy, Pharmacological Therapy, and Surgical Treatment), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Household): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Osteoarthritis, a chronic disorder which develops stiffness and pain in bone joint in the body and transpires because of degeneration of cartilaginous muscles in joints. Swelling on the affected part and redness are typical indications of arthritis and infections, overweight, old age and obesity, are reasons for osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis treatment market is predicted to experience growth in the coming years, due to the rise in personal disposable income and the rapid growth in the geriatric population across the globe. Increased research and development investments and accelerated growth in the healthcare domain intend to give efficient and affordable treatments for osteoarthritis. These factors are anticipated to boost market expansion and the requirement for osteoarthritis medications and other treatments in the future.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Abiogen Pharma Spa, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zimmer Biomet, Bayer AG, and Anika Therapeutics.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Key Benefits of the Report
This study presents the analytical depiction of the osteoarthritis treatment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the osteoarthritis treatment market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the osteoarthritis treatment market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the osteoarthritis treatment market.
The report provides a detailed osteoarthritis treatment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years
