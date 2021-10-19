Web Filtering Market: Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players by 2030
Growing concerns about security threats are the principal factor driving the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in mischievous internet activity around the world, the government initiative, and support and rise in adoption of cloud-based services drive the growth of web filtering market. In addition, beneficial government rules and regulations and the increasing need for the business organization to better manage the network bandwidth utilization has driven the growth of web filtering market. However, high installation and maintenance cost, violation of rights, business issues, and restricted educational resources are the factors which hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in concerns about IT security in organizations and reducing the misuse of the internet has provided lucrative opportunities toward the growth of the web filtering market.
With an increase in number of the cybercrime activities, the security of confidential data such as financial banking details, personal banking details, personal identification information, and confidential information about the company is at very high risk. Because of these reasons, the demand for BFSI security solutions has witnessed a high requirement, thus propelling the growth of the web filtering market. The rise in implementation of the regulating standards, combined with the rise in cloud-based security solutions and growing forms of online payments, is believed to provide a lift to advanced security solutions within the BFSI sector.
The market in North America is dominating the web filtering market in terms of income due to favorable government regulations, and the increased adoption of web content filtering in schools, institutions, and business organizations, which enhance the adoption of web filtering solutions. Growth in online malware and increase in bring your own device policy throughout organizations drive the market growth in this region.
Key Industry Players: Cisco Systems Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., Barracuda Networks Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Web Filtering Market-
• The spread of COVID-19 virus has resulted to the adoption of latest technologies by various industry verticals. Most of the industries are shifting towards the online mode as they adopt work from home model. This brings the usage of web filtering to keep the important data of the company safe and protected.
• COVID-19 has positively impacted the web filtering market. The deployment of cloud model has the fastest growth rate where scalability, speed, all-round services, and enhanced management capabilities are playing a significant role. It has provided opportunities to software suppliers to deliver web filtering as a major feature to secure web gateways and firewall solutions.
