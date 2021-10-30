Flooring Domain Expanding To New Zealand Market
Flooring Domain, the new platform designed to connect flooring businesses and customers is expanding to New Zealand after a successful launch in Australia.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of the Flooring Domain in Australia, Flooring Domain is pleased to announce that the online platform for the flooring industry is now available in New Zealand. Flooring Domain is a resource for carpet shops, flooring companies, cleaners, and other businesses in the floor coverings industry. Now that the platform has expanded to New Zealand, it is available to help flooring businesses find more customers and connect directly with the people who require flooring assistance. This platform is also providing the opportunity to help businesses grow their online presence outside of social media and without the need for a business website.
The platform helps customers discover flooring companies offering, laminate and timber floors, carpet, tilers, decks, paving, artificial turf, anything flooring-related, all in one place. Once a job has been completed, customers can rate a company for its service directly on the site for other users to see and access the company for their own needs.
How does it work?
When a customer needs a flooring issue sorted, they can post a job on the site. It is up to the companies to respond with any relevant information and a quote for the job. If two parties choose to work together, they can finalise everything over the site, exchange payments and reviews after the job is completed. This provides a safer environment for transactions and feedback.
All the information that is needed about flooring online
If a client needs to speak to a professional, there is a wealth of knowledge that can be found within the directory pages of the site. It is possible to contact professionals to ask for advice about anything flooring related. A customer can also find the best deal for their flooring needs by comparing quotes from multiple companies at the same time. This way, it is possible to make an informed decision about the next steps that they need to take.
More trust in local business
As a business, it is important that people know who they are dealing with. Nobody wants to be ripped off by a cowboy builder, and no company wants that reputation if it is undeserved. The rating system available in Flooring Domain will ensure that a business gains a reputation for being one of the finest in the flooring industry for work that has been carried out by paying customers. It is easy to register and free to join.
Unlike other sites, Flooring Domain has a list of price guides to help customers and business owners get the best possible price for the work. This allows all of the users to become more price aware and empower them with the information that they need. It can also help customers manage their budgets and make decisions about the right flooring for their homes before they commit to having work carried out.
FAQs including plans and pricing
To join and use the platform on Flooring Domain is completely free. However, with the Pro account, there is access to a range of features that are not available with a standard account. With the Pro account, it is possible to add a video, list various business locations, and businesses can reply to the reviews that have been left about the service that a business has provided. These are only a small number of the benefits that come with having a Pro account for a small monthly fee. It is possible to join for free and can upgrade the account at any time. Flooring Domain has prepared a FAQ section to help answer any question that a service user might have. From the difference between the floor types to how to log in to an account, there are answers for anything to do with the platform.
As part of the commitment to helping a company grow its business, Flooring Domain have also introduced the opportunity to advertise directly on the platform. If a company has a press release that could be shared, it can be posted on the news page. Prices will vary for the content that is posted. Flooring Domain has made assurances that their advertising is a cost-efficient solution that will get a business name in front of the people that it matters to, the people who are looking for flooring services.
How Flooring Domain works