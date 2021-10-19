Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2027
Reports And Data
The increasing prevalence of diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the medical digital imaging systems market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.
The COVID-19 impact:
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging systems like x-ray systems, would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19.
To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3711
Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2027. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.
Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3711
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to a significant market share in 2019. MRI does not include exposure to radiation and hence is safe for people who might be specifically susceptible to the effects of radiation, for instance, pregnant women and babies. MRIs are very useful for viewing soft tissue structures, comprising cartilage and ligaments, and organs like the eyes, heart, and brain.
• Oncology is the leading application area of nuclear digital imaging systems. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of breast cancer.
• Hospitals held the largest market share in 2019. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare/medical professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
• The medical digital imaging systems market in North America contributed to the largest share in 2019. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, rising incidence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-digital-imaging-systems-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global medical digital imaging systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Computed Tomography (CT)
• Ultrasound
• X-ray
• Nuclear Imaging
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Orthopedics
• Oncology
• Gastroenterology
• Gynecology
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3711
Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.
Browse More Reports:-
Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anesthesia-co2-absorbent-market
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anesthesia-monitoring-devices-market
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cannabidiol-cbd-market
Aesthetic Medicine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aesthetic-medicine-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn