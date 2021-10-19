Global Process Spectroscopy Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Global Process Spectroscopy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global process spectroscopy market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Process spectroscopy refers to the technique that is used to study electrons, ions and protons, along with the generated collision energy. It involves the usage of various devices, including amplifiers, hyphenated spectroscopes, display units, and signal processors, to analyze the interaction between electromagnetic radiation, matter and light. Some of the commonly utilized spectroscopy equipment includes x-ray, flam, and visible and ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy.
The global market is primarily driven by continual technological advancements in process spectroscopy. This is supported by the introduction of cloud-based Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, which enables data sharing via a secured network. Along with this, continual advancements in on-chip spectroscopy to detect material concentrations as well as the development of smartphone spectroscopy in order to gain insight about internal body via blood tests are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of process spectroscopy across numerous industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, mining, and chemicals, are also providing an impetus to the market growth.
Process Spectroscopy Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global process spectroscopy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ABB Ltd
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Buchi Labortechnik AG
Danaher Corporation
Foss A/S
Horiba Ltd.
Kett Electric Laboratory
Sartorius AG
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global process spectroscopy market on the basis of technology, component, application and region.
Breakup by Technology:
Molecular Spectroscopy
Mass Spectroscopy
Atomic Spectroscopy
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Breakup by Application:
Polymer
Oil and Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Agriculture
Chemicals
Water and Wastewater
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
