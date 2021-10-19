Global Silage Additives Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Silage Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global silage additives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Silage additives are the chemical compounds utilized to improve silage quality and control the preservation process of fermented forage used in livestock feed. They also aid in improving the nutritional value and overall silage hygiene. Some commonly used silage additives include enzymes, organic acids, absorbents, bacterial inoculants, etc., which enhance lactic acid production and reduce oxygen levels for stabilizing and preserving the forage. These compounds also comprise various inhibitors, such as nonprotein nitrogen (NON) and propionates, which delay unwanted silage degradation. Consequently, silage additives are used for a wide variety of crops, such as corn, alfalfa, barley, oats, wheat, clove, etc.
The rising awareness about animal nutrition across the globe is primarily driving the silage additives market. Furthermore, these compounds are being increasingly used for nutrient recovery of the feed to support animal health and well-being and to minimize risks of heating, which leads to mold development in the feed during storage. Besides this, owing to the growing emphasis on environmental safety and sustainability, the elevating adoption of silage as an alternative for fresh fodder or hay is further augmenting the global market. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing innovative silage additive blends of buffered formic acid and propionic acid. The escalating popularity of these environment-friendly organic acids with minimal irritant and corrosive properties is anticipated to stimulate the silage additives market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global silage additives market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ADDCON GmbH (Esseco Group Srl)
American Farm Products Inc.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
BASF SE
BIOMIN GmbH (Koninklijke DSM N.V.)
Hansen Holding A/S
Corteva Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Josera GmbH & Co. KG
Lallemand Inc.
Nutreco N.V.
Schaumann BioEnergy Consult GmbH
Volac International Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global silage additives market on the basis of type, form, function, silage crop and region.
Breakup by Type:
Inoculants
Organic Acids and Salts
Enzymes
Adsorbents
Preservatives
Others
Breakup by Form:
Dry
Liquid
Breakup by Function:
Stimulation
Inhibition
Others
Breakup by Silage Crop:
Corn
Alfalfa
Sorghum
Oats
Barley
Rye
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
