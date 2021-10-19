News Release - DUI #4 Alcohol - Derby Barracks
CASE#: 21A503593
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Amy LeClair
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 approx 2248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: City Farm Road, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required
ACCUSED: Allen Jennings
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2021, at approximately 2248 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on City Farm Road near
the intersection of VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. It was reported
the male operator fled the scene on foot. While troopers were en route, they
located a male on foot not far from the scene. The male was identified as Allen
Jennings. It was revealed the car off the roadway on City Farm Road was
registered to Jennings. During further investigation, Jennings displayed signs
and symptoms of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Jennings license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended and he was
also required to have an ignition interlock device. It was determined Jennings
did not actually crash his car but drove off the roadway when trying to turn
around. Jennings was transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks
for processing and was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208