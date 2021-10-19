Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,074 in the last 365 days.

News Release - DUI #4 Alcohol - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Amy LeClair                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 approx 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: City Farm Road, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required

 

ACCUSED: Allen Jennings                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2021, at approximately 2248 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on City Farm Road near

the intersection of VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. It was reported

the male operator fled the scene on foot. While troopers were en route, they

located a male on foot not far from the scene. The male was identified as Allen

Jennings. It was revealed the car off the roadway on City Farm Road was

registered to Jennings. During further investigation, Jennings displayed signs

and symptoms of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Jennings license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended and he was

also required to have an ignition interlock device. It was determined Jennings

did not actually crash his car but drove off the roadway when trying to turn

around. Jennings was transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks

for processing and was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 12:30 PM           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Complex   

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

You just read:

News Release - DUI #4 Alcohol - Derby Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.