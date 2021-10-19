News Release - DUI #4 Alcohol - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A503593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Amy LeClair

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 approx 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: City Farm Road, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required

ACCUSED: Allen Jennings

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2021, at approximately 2248 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on City Farm Road near

the intersection of VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. It was reported

the male operator fled the scene on foot. While troopers were en route, they

located a male on foot not far from the scene. The male was identified as Allen

Jennings. It was revealed the car off the roadway on City Farm Road was

registered to Jennings. During further investigation, Jennings displayed signs

and symptoms of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Jennings license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended and he was

also required to have an ignition interlock device. It was determined Jennings

did not actually crash his car but drove off the roadway when trying to turn

around. Jennings was transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks

for processing and was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

