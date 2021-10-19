FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM) Official Hospitality Packages Set to Go on Sale in Nigeria

MATCH Hospitality has today confirmed that leading sports management and marketing agency, Integral (www.Integralsande.com), has been appointed as its Sales Agent in Nigeria for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

MATCH Hospitality is the global rights holder and the only company appointed by FIFA to exclusively promote and sell, either directly or via a network of sales agents, ofﬁcial commercial hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, including guaranteed match tickets. MATCH Hospitality has successfully operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the previous three editions of the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Confederations Cup in South Africa, Brazil and Russia, and of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Germany, Canada and, most recently, France.

JAIME BYROM, Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “Qatar promises to deliver an amazing tournament that will capitalise on its principal attributes; the close proximity of its eight venues which are all located in or within short driving distance of Doha, and a fascinating region with unique attractions, spectacular state-of-the-art stadiums, and traditional Arabic hospitality. MATCH Hospitality strongly believes in the unique potential of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme and in our ability to deliver truly ground-breaking and unprecedented sales globally. Our Sales Agents will be key to our success, and I am delighted to announce our decision to continue our long-standing collaboration with Integral in an exciting new chapter in our long-standing relationship.

I have no doubt that Integral will help deliver the best possible results for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and open the door to a Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by what will be an exceptional FIFA World Cup.”

DEOLU LAMIKANRA, Associate Director at Integral and Chief Revenue Officer added: “Integral is honoured to act as the Exclusive Sales Agent for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme in Nigeria. Thanks to this agreement, our company will bring this territory a lot closer to the most coveted football competition in the world, offering fans a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Integral will also offer various services in conjunction with the hospitality packages, including flights, accommodation, end-to-end transportation and social experiences unique to this edition of the FIFA World Cup™.

MICHAEL KELLY, Chief Revenue Officer of MATCH Hospitality, said: “As part of our global tender process launched in February 2020, we have received proposals from most of the key territories from where we anticipate high demand for the Official Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We have been most encouraged by the remarkable global response, which has further cemented our belief that despite the unprecedented events of recent months, there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme. Nigeria represents an important territory within our overall strategic sales operations for the FIFA Hospitality Programme and, working in partnership with Integral, we are extremely optimistic about its sales potential.”

For more information, please contact: MATCH Hospitality AG media@match-hospitality.com

About the FIFA Hospitality Programme: The FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will offer guests match ticket-inclusive packages which include a wide range of on-site services at facilities at the stadiums, including private suites and lounges, temporary structures, gourmet catering, premium beverages, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts, and also various off-site services as well as additional ancillary services, including accommodation and air transportation.

Details about the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available on www.FIFA.com/hospitality. Global sales of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available now.

MATCH Hospitality, whose portfolio also includes other major high-profile sports events, is based in Zurich with offices in Doha, London, Manchester, Moscow, Dublin, Valencia, Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro.

About Integral: Integral, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading sports management and marketing consulting practice. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – events, corporate hospitality, sponsorships, media rights and talent management. Integral’s track record includes hospitality experience specific to the 2010 FIFA World Cup™, 2014 FIFA World Cup™ and more recently, as Exclusive Sales Agent in Nigeria of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Official Hospitality Programme delivering first class solutions to a variety of individuals and blue-chip companies in Nigeria.

Further information under: www.Integralsande.com To register your interest email oladapo@integralsande.com 1st Floor, 34 Allen Avenue | Ikeja | Lagos | Nigeria Tel: +234 (0) 7031090792