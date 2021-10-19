Pronet Gaming adds proprietary Popular Bets & Events module to its platform

Emerging markets platform specialist Pronet Gaming (www.PronetGaming.com) has significantly boosted its offering with the addition of proprietary Popular Bets and Popular Events widgets, which show players the market’s current top-10 bets and top-10 events, automatically refreshing every five minutes.

The innovation promises flexibility of use, allowing operators to display to different areas of their sites, and is optimised for both mobile and desktop and crucially they auto-populate according to an operator’s markets, creating a hassle-free, personalised engagement tool.

The Popular Bets and Popular Events widgets work at an operator level, not platform-wide. This means the betting options that are presented are determined according to each site, given the operator’s traffic, offering advanced customisation for Pronet Gaming’s clients across the globe.

This follows the company’s highly engaging and successful sports betting widgets that were rolled out ahead of Euro 2020 and Copa América.

The new modules illustrate Pronet Gaming's commitment to localisation and innovation in emerging markets where it is quickly establishing itself as the go-to platform provider.

Tommy Molloy, Sportsbook and Trading Director at Pronet Gaming, said: “This is an exciting development for Pronet Gaming and an ideal way to continuously enhance player engagement. With minimum effort on the operators’ part, they can be confident that their players are constantly being shown the most popular bets and events at any one time.

“The operator-specific element is particularly important, enabling them to differentiate from one another effectively, with the top-10 bets and events being distinct from operator to operator. This is a true game-changer, allowing our clients to deliver faster, more localised betting for their players.”

About Pronet Gaming: Pronet Gaming offers next-generation iGaming and retail solutions that deliver the gaming experience of the future. Armed with a market-specific online sportsbook, plus all-encompassing casino and retail solutions, it combines a technology-led approach with vast industry know-how to provide clients with a rapid and reliable service tailored to their needs.

Our casino portfolio features more than 6,500 of the world’s best casino games from more than 90 of the industry’s leading suppliers, while our sportsbook solution provides end-users with thousands of betting opportunities across more than 1,500 markets, with 55,000+ In-Play events every month and 500,000+ Pre-Match events per year.

Founded in 1996, the company recently expanded its commercial operations to sharpen its focus on the African, LatAm and Asian markets. With bases in London, Johannesburg, and Singapore, as well as development centres in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Malta, Pronet Gaming’s team is passionate about changing the industry.