Long Steel Market Size Value USD 701.69 Billion in 2028| Key Players Nucor Corporation, Gerdau SA, POSCO etc

Long Steel Market Size – USD 526.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from automotive industry

The Long Steel market report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries, is a major factor driving global long steel market revenue growth

The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global long steel market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the construction industry due to surging demand due to increasing industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries. Long steel products are used in the construction industry for installations, foundations, and supports required in buildings, as well as for columns, paneling, and walls, among other construction applications.

Research Methodology

Long steel market in Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue share growth in 2020 and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid growth in the urbanization trend in countries such as China and India, which is driving steady growth of the construction industry. Additionally, presence of leading companies in the region is supporting market growth.

The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Market Dynamics

The global Long Steel market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as:

Major companies in the market include Nucor Corporation, Gerdau SA, Tata Steel Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Mechel PAO, and Acerinox SA.

Major companies in the market include Nucor Corporation, Gerdau SA, Tata Steel Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Mechel PAO, and Acerinox SA.

Report Overview:

Emergen Research has published a research report on global Long Steel market covering current market dynamics with market developments from 2018 to 2028. The report offers an in-depth analysis of historical and emerging trends in the market along with emerging trends, revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and opportunities

The Global Long Steel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Wire rods find application mostly for producing wires and deployed in engineering, aviation, and reinforcing concrete structures. For instance, steel wire rods are used in the production of reinforcement cages and to produce round, rectangular, or square assembly clamps. Reinforcing cages are used to reinforce girders, monolithic columns, cross-tops, belts, and lintel strip foundations.

Emergen Research has segmented the global long steel market on the basis of production process, product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electric Arc Furnace

Basic Oxygen Furnace

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wire Rod

Rebar

Rail

Merchant Bar

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Construction

Railways

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Table of fulfilment:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Long Steel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Long Steel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging urbanization rate

4.2.2.2. Growing focus on infrastructure development

4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Rising disposable income

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Long Steel Market By Production Process Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Production Process Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Electric Arc Furnace

5.1.2. Basic Oxygen Furnace

Continue..!!

Why to choose Emergen Research??

Regional Demand Forecasts and Forecasts

Product price volatility

Technology update analysis

Location index analysis

Raw material procurement strategy

