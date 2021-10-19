Route Optimization Software Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2026
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the route optimization software market based on solution, deployment type, organization size and vertical.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Route Optimization Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global route optimization software market size share reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Route optimization software allows users to manage and plan delivery routes via robust algorithms. It is relatively cost-effective and efficient and offers an improved user experience compared to the time-intensive and error-prone manual route planning. Additionally, route optimization software can update already planned routes in real-time, thereby enhancing driver management. Presently, various leading players are introducing novel solutions to minimize fuel costs and save time. These integrate digital technology, weather conditions, historical traffic data, scenario modeling, etc., to help identify the fastest and most economical routes with several stop points in between.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/route-optimization-software-market/requestsample
Route Optimization Software Market Trends:
The elevating levels of digitalization and the expanding businesses across the globe, which find manual route optimization challenging and tedious, are primarily driving the route optimization software market. In line with this, the escalating demand for route planning solutions that can be relied on for their scalability, efficiency, accuracy, flexibility, robustness, etc., is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of online food delivery platforms and the inflating growth of the food and beverage industry are also augmenting the global market. Besides this, numerous food service providers are focusing on improving the accuracy of online orders, simplifying order processing, providing discount coupons to widen their consumer base, etc. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising utilization of these solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to increase productivity and improve the customer experience is anticipated to fuel the route optimization software market over the forecasted period.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/route-optimization-software-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Caliper Corporation
• Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
• Geoconcept SAS
• Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd.
• Omnitracs (Solera Holdings Inc.)
• Ortec B.V.
• Paragon (Aptean)
• PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG (Porsche SE)
• Route4me Inc
• Routific Solutions Inc
• Verizon Communications Inc.
• Workwave LLC (IFS AB)
Breakup by Solution:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
• Cloud-based
• On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
• On-demand Food Delivery
• Taxi
• Homecare and Field Services
• Retail and FMCG
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
