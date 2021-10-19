Adaptive Robotics Market Growing at a CAGR of 26.3% to Reach $ 55,097.0 Million by 2030
Increase in application of collaborative robots and industrial robots in various industries such as automotive and medical fuels the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the adaptive robotics market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing. In addition, robot end effectors majorly find their application in the automobile industry; thus, expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the adaptive robotics market.
Moreover, lack of skilled labors and high cost required for robotics systems are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global adaptive robotics market. Furthermore, integration of IoT in manufacturing sectors is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global adaptive robotics market.
Request for (244 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4008
The adaptive robotics market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 55.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Adaptive robots are third generation of robots that are integrated with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence, which sense and act on their environment without human interaction. Adaptive robots are more compact, precise, and able to work faster, and quick decision taker in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages.
Key Market Players
ABB
Kuka AG
Robotiq Inc
SCHMALZ
Soft Robotics Inc.
Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg
Universal Robots A/S
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
SoftBank Group Corp
Rethink Robotics GmbH
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4008
Key Market Segments
By Component
Hardware
RFID Tags
Sensor
Intelligent System
Others
Software
Data and Operation
Asset Management Solution
Analytics Solutions
Others
By Application
Handling
Assembling
Welding
Others
By End-User
Automotive
Electronics
Pharma
Metal & Machinery
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4008
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn