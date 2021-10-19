Lancaster Inn & Suites introduces package deal for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Lancaster Inn & Suite Logo Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire Package Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire Lancaster Inn & Suites Interior Lancaster Inn & Suites

Lancaster Inn & Suites, located at 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim PA 17545, USA has introduced a package that is held every year at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

MANHEIM, PA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster Inn & Suites, located at 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim PA 17545, USA has introduced a package deal for the landmark event of Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire that is held every year at Mount Hope Estate & Winery. The deal is valid until 31st October and it includes two tickets and a one-night stay at the hotel. This long-awaited annual weekend festival is scheduled to continue as usual over 13 weekends from August to October. Although last year, the mood was certainly a bit dampened due to the COVID situation that was unfolding everywhere, this year the indications could not be any more different.

The festival owes its roots to the 2-day jousting festival of the same name that had been held in 1980 at the Mount Hope Winery, in the hope to attract visitors. The event had proved much more popular than what was initially imagined, and that led to the event being expanded gradually in the subsequent years. The Faire certainly reached another level in 2009, when the entire event had been organized that year over an area spanning 35 acres. 90 different shows had been performed daily across 12 different staging areas, with costumed characters in the hundreds participating in it. The scenes of a 16th Century English village were recreated, complete with authentic Tudor buildings. To feed the huge crowd at the 2009 Renaissance Faire, twenty-three “Royal Kitchens” took part, and served the visitors to the event with ample food and drinks.

The same energy had been present in the Faire in the years onwards with only the pandemic stopping the enthusiasm partly due to many shows getting canceled. If you are to visit the Faire, finding a hotel is relatively easy, with a simple search on your phone with the term “hotels near Manheim PA” throwing up decent results for places you can stay in. Although booking the hotel in advance is always well and good as it helps you confirm your place ahead of the rush that eventually follows. This year, the masks are optional and not mandatory. However, the organizers of the event are asking individuals who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms to kindly stay at home and refrain from visiting the Faire. There are no changes such as those of last year and the Faire would run as usual and hopefully without any hiccups.

The organizers have also stated that since a variety of shows are going to be held, as usual, tickets need to be booked in advance and since each show is date-specific, it is better to carefully note the ticket details before confirming the booking. No tickets are to be purchased at the Faire itself since the whole booking process has been moved online, as per the recent mandate by the organizers of the Faire. Also, for the people who are looking forward to theme-oriented weekends, the schedule in its entirety can be viewed here. Also, once you reach Lancaster, you can find a lot of hotels with just a search of “Lancaster hotel PA”. Due to the rush, booking a hotel should always be prioritized. The recent announcement by the Lancaster Inn & Suites to offer the package deal for the Faire is certainly a good bet to attract visitors and lodgers during the Faire weekends.