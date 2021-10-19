Cement Mixer Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cement Mixer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global cement mixer market reached a value of US$ 13 Billion in 2020. Cement is an economical construction material that is produced by grinding together a mixture of clay and limestone. It is a high-quality raw material used in construction projects across countries. A cement mixer is a machine that combines aggregate sand or gravel, cement, and water homogeneously to form concrete or binding materials. These machines are utilized across various sectors to prepare the concrete at the construction site, giving the workers enough time to use the mixture before it hardens.
The increasing number of construction activities, both residential and commercial, across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the cement mixer market. Moreover, using these mixers enhances the output of the workers and results in a relatively productive and economical process, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emerging trend of equipment leasing and rental across smaller firms is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the numerous benefits of using cement mixers, such as fewer cement lumps, less labor-intensive, requires less time, reduces the requirement for manual work, etc., are propelling the product demand. Apart from this, the shifting customer preferences towards higher technical standards, fast navigation, movement ability around construction sites, etc., are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating levels of expenditures by government bodies on public infrastructures, such as the development of smart cities, are anticipated to fuel the cement mixer market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16 Billion by 2026.
Competitive Landscape:
• Caterpillar
• Liebherr-International AG
• SANY GROUP
• Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd
• Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd
• Henan Sanq Group Machinery Co., Ltd
• Lino Sella World,
• Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
• Terex Corporation,
• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Diesel Mixer
• Drum Rotating Mixer
• Twin Shaft Mixer
• Tilting Mixer
• Non-Tilting Mixer
Breakup by End User:
• Industrial
• Residential
• Commercial
Breakup by Region:
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Indonesia
o Others
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o United Kingdom
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Others
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Others
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
