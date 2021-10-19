Contract Catering Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Contract Catering Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global contract catering market reached a strong growth in 2020. Contract catering refers to the services offered by an independent caterer or catering company to supply food in an event or workplace for a specified period of time. Catering services are generally outsourced to streamline various processes related to catering in a cost-efficient manner. These services include the supply of food, arrangement of tables and chairs, and the assistance of cleaning and serving staff.
The global market is primarily driven by the rising trend of fine dining to establish a good relationship with clients as a part of business development. Moreover, significant growth in the hospitality sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, digitization of various contract catering processes is providing an impetus to the market growth as it offers numerous services, such as pre-booking and online menu options, to the consumers for enhanced convenience. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing popularity of weekend parties across the corporate sector, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ABM Catering Solutions
Amadeus
Aramark
Atalian Servest
Barlett Mitchell
Blue Apple Catering
Camst Group
Caterleisure Ltd.
CH&CO Catering
Compass PLC
Dine Contract Catering
Elior Group
Fazer Food Services
Interserve
OCS Group Ltd.
Sodexo
Contract Catering Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Contract Type:
Fixed Price Contracts
Cost Plus Contracts
Breakup by Modes of Contract:
Outsourced
Self-Operated
Breakup by End User:
Business and Industry
Education
Healthcare and Senior Care
Defence and Offshore
Sports and Leisure
Airports
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
