Contract Catering Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Contract Catering Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled " Contract Catering Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global contract catering market reached a strong growth in 2020. Contract catering refers to the services offered by an independent caterer or catering company to supply food in an event or workplace for a specified period of time. Catering services are generally outsourced to streamline various processes related to catering in a cost-efficient manner. These services include the supply of food, arrangement of tables and chairs, and the assistance of cleaning and serving staff.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market/requestsample The global market is primarily driven by the rising trend of fine dining to establish a good relationship with clients as a part of business development. Moreover, significant growth in the hospitality sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, digitization of various contract catering processes is providing an impetus to the market growth as it offers numerous services, such as pre-booking and online menu options, to the consumers for enhanced convenience. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing popularity of weekend parties across the corporate sector, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:ABM Catering SolutionsAmadeusAramarkAtalian ServestBarlett MitchellBlue Apple CateringCamst GroupCaterleisure Ltd.CH&CO CateringCompass PLCDine Contract CateringElior GroupFazer Food ServicesInterserveOCS Group Ltd.SodexoContract Catering Market Segmentation:Breakup by Contract Type:Fixed Price ContractsCost Plus ContractsBreakup by Modes of Contract:OutsourcedSelf-OperatedBreakup by End User:Business and IndustryEducationHealthcare and Senior CareDefence and OffshoreSports and LeisureAirportsOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.