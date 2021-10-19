Irfan Virji Discusses the Benefits of Scuba Diving for Physical and Mental Health
Irfan Virji Discussed the Benefits of Scuba Diving for Physical and Mental HealthMOMBASA, KENYA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many different reasons to get into scuba diving, says Irfan Virji. Whether you want to explore sunken cities, meet exotic aquatic life, or just love the freedom of moving underwater, scuba diving is an exciting and unique hobby. But aside from the underwater exploration, scuba diving also offers a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health. Read on to learn more about how scuba diving can improve your life!
Scuba Diving Is Great Aerobic Exercise Says Irfan Virji
While gliding around underwater may look effortless, it’s actually quite the workout says Irfan Virji. Swimming of any kind is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise because the water provides constant resistance without putting pressure on your joints. As you maneuver through the water, the resistance ensures that you are engaging all of your major muscle groups at once to stay afloat and steer yourself.
Regular aerobic exercise has many benefits, including lower blood pressure, increased lung capacity and cardiovascular health, and deeper, more regular sleep. As with all forms of cardio, scuba diving also burns calories, helping you maintain a healthy weight.
Scuba Diving Can Reduce Stress
There are also benefits for your mental health when you scuba dive--specifically stress reduction. Stress can cause negative health effects like nausea, headaches, trouble sleeping, and weight gain. These all contribute to the mental repercussions of stress--anxiety and depression.
As with all forms of exercise, the release of endorphins and feel-good chemicals from scuba diving can combat stress hormones like cortisol. This reduces the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.
But scuba diving has another secret weapon for combatting stress--breath control. When you learn how to scuba dive, you learn a series of breathing techniques meant to ensure that you’re properly oxygenated and to help keep you from panicking in an unfamiliar environment. This involves taking slow, deep breaths meant to optimize air consumption, explains Irfan Virji.
These breathing techniques are very similar to the ones used in meditation and yoga practices. They are known to reduce your heart rate, calm your nervous system, and promote a sense of well-being. This, combined with the peace and quiet of being underwater, often gives divers the feeling of an almost meditative state while they dive.
Scuba Diving Gives You a Community
Just like any hobby, the people who love scuba diving tend to find one another and flock together. You’ll meet people in classes as you become scuba certified and in popular dive spots as you start to explore on your own.
This is a great way to meet new friends, broaden your social circle, and improve your social life, says Irfan Virji. And because humans are social creatures, being part of a close-knit community benefits both your physical and mental health.
