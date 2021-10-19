Thrill Seekers Fear Missing Out on a Good Fright Night of Fun

Submit Release
Thrillvania in the Dallas area is the Top Can't Miss Haunt of 2021

Spooky World - Boston, A Can't Miss Haunted Attraction in 2021

Haunted Hotel - San Diego, named a Can't-Miss Haunted Attraction in 2021

Spookywoods - Greensboro/High Point, honored by America Haunts as a Can't-Miss Haunted Attraction

Bates Motel - Philadelphia, named a Can't-Miss Haunted Attraction in 2021 by America Haunts

There's a feast for the senses at the Can't-Miss haunts, and they are only open for a limited time around Halloween. These unique mega haunts create lasting fun memories like no other experience.”
— America Haunts
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these days where the fear of missing out has risen to new heights – even worthy of the moniker FOMO, it is helpful to have a guide to the Can’t-Miss top haunts in 2021 across the U.S. The premier association in the haunt industry, America Haunts, has named five haunted attractions that people should seek out for an extraordinary Halloween treat.

Haunt fans want to fill their fright-entertainment evening with surprises that stir up the survival senses for an exhilarating adrenaline rush. All these Can't-Miss haunted attractions are massive, with three or more attractions on one ticket as they drive high startle, thrilling moments that will leave visitors screaming and laughing – worthy of multiple social posts.

There's a feast for the senses at the Can't-Miss haunts, and they are only open for a limited time around Halloween. These unique mega haunts create lasting fun memories like no other experience. The only ones leaving disappointed are those who find out they missed the season and can only settle for hearing accounts from their friends and family. Don't miss these five haunt standouts.

1. Thrillvania Dallas https://thrillvania.com Three haunted attractions spanning 50 acres make up Thrillvania. It's a psychological whirlwind of emotions where instincts defy logic. Visitors can never let their guard down with each houses' unique scare elements and creative themes. The screams are real and so is the fun.

2. Spooky World Boston https://nightmarenewengland.com The wooded 80 acres of this haunted attraction have three terrifying haunted houses and a haunted hayride. The attractions expertly use special effects throughout, including the backwoods labyrinth and trail that will hauntingly impress all those who enjoy a good scare.

3. Haunted Hotel San Diego https://hauntedhotel.com This locale draws film industry experts to pioneer techniques creating props, costumes, and virtual reality experiences. The result convincingly scares thousands who eye-witness the trio of haunts. The experience includes a haunt-like festival with roaming characters, light shows, DJs, and live entertainment.

4. Spookywoods Greensboro/High Point, NC https://spookywoods.com Visitors believe they've witnessed supernatural feats in the dark wooded areas of this attraction. It has thirteen themed sets nestled around the property, testing the fear factor of each guest. The spectacle of the haunt and its use of all the senses is the ultimate in escapism.

5. Bates Motel Philadelphia https://thebatesmotel.com A must-see with over 30 years of scaring perfection. This mega attraction goes above and beyond, incorporating stunning illusions in its Bates Motel haunted mansion and other two attractions. The pyrotechnics, monster-size characters, and relentless cast put on an over-the-top level of fun and fright.

About America Haunts
America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment. Their collective visitors exceed more than a million people frightened annually. America Haunts’ members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant to generate screams for fun and excitement. https://www.americahaunts.com

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith
America Haunts
+1 9134067833
