Fancy Gray Diamonds – the Affordable Alternative for Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Gray diamonds are the affordable stepbrother of Blue Diamonds. Blue and Gray are quite often found together in the same colored diamond because both can possess the rare earth element boron to give them their visual color. Both are semi conductors of electricity, a quality that separates them from virtually every other type of diamond, colored or colorless. Pure gray diamonds have a very obvious gray tone that can range from steel gray to graphite gray, and often have metallic bluish undertones to boot. As previously mentioned, a Gray Diamond’s color can come from a high concentration of boron, or hydrogen, similar to the composition required for nature to make Blue Diamonds.
Gray diamonds are categorized by the GIA into the following ‘official’ shades; Light Gray, Fancy Light Gray, Fancy Gray, Fancy Dark Gray, and Fancy Deep Gray.
The Gray diamond is often found with a modifying color such as pink, yellow, blue, violet or purple. As a Primary hue, a Gray diamond is quite unique and there are many names for the various shades such as Ash Gray, Charcoal Gray, Slate Gray, Metallic Gray, Steel Gray, Silver Gray, Battleship Gray, Cloudy Gray or Cool Gray. When combined with Blue, Violet, Pink or Purple, the resulting diamonds can possess a valuation significantly higher than the price of a pure Gray Diamond.
The Fancy Gray Diamond Market
Pure Gray diamonds are rare in nature but that rarity has not yet transferred into substantially higher prices to the collector and investor. That underachieving scenario may soon change! The industry is waking up to the fact that Gray diamonds are both extremely rare and beautiful. As a sound financial asset, or for use in a high end jewelry piece, Gray diamonds offer buyers a unique and desirable opportunity for future price appreciation!
Fancy Gray diamonds may be an unconventional diamond color, but they hold that pronounced price advantage over mainstream fancy colors! Natural Fancy Gray diamonds consist of a neutral color whose iterations are so diverse that the range of gray hues is indeed sizeable. Other fancy colors can also couple with gray to form either a Gray diamond with overtones, or secondary color modifiers. Blue is usually the most common overtone found in Gray diamonds.
Famous Grey Diamonds
Sultan of Morocco: at 35.27 carats, the Sultan of Morocco is actually a cushion cut Grayish Blue diamond. It is the fourth largest Blue diamond in history and originated from Southern India. The Sultans of Morocco were purportedly one-time owners of the diamond although their ownership has not been proven. A confirmed owner of the Sultan of Morocco diamond was the Yousupov family, a Russian family of noble status. Cartier purchased the diamond from Prince Felix Yousupov II in 1922. The company loaned the diamond to the New York State Museum for the World of Gems Exposition in 1969. Three years later, the Sultan of Morocco diamond was sold to a private collector in the US for $250,000. Today that diamond would command in excess of $1 million per carat were it ever to come to market.
Wittelsbach Diamond: another diamond that was Blue with Gray as a secondary color modifier, the Wittelsbach diamond originally weighed 35.56 carats and was Fancy Deep Grayish Blue VS2. It was a member of the Austrian, as well as the Bavarian, Crown Jewels.
Hope Diamond: the Hope Diamond is arguably the most famous colored diamond in the world. Its Blue-Gray color makes it highly unique and it also has a redish tint due to the amount of boron found inside. It’s measured at 45.52 carats. It’s currently on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institute.
Investing in Gray Diamonds
Gray diamonds too are becoming rare. However, their prices are not as high as other natural colored diamonds, hence an opportunity for certain investors. Like with any investment, it is the responsibility for the investor to seek expert advice or do some due diligence. There are vast resources on gray diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
This press release is issued through EmailWire.com – your local and global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com.
David Metcalfe
Gray diamonds are categorized by the GIA into the following ‘official’ shades; Light Gray, Fancy Light Gray, Fancy Gray, Fancy Dark Gray, and Fancy Deep Gray.
The Gray diamond is often found with a modifying color such as pink, yellow, blue, violet or purple. As a Primary hue, a Gray diamond is quite unique and there are many names for the various shades such as Ash Gray, Charcoal Gray, Slate Gray, Metallic Gray, Steel Gray, Silver Gray, Battleship Gray, Cloudy Gray or Cool Gray. When combined with Blue, Violet, Pink or Purple, the resulting diamonds can possess a valuation significantly higher than the price of a pure Gray Diamond.
The Fancy Gray Diamond Market
Pure Gray diamonds are rare in nature but that rarity has not yet transferred into substantially higher prices to the collector and investor. That underachieving scenario may soon change! The industry is waking up to the fact that Gray diamonds are both extremely rare and beautiful. As a sound financial asset, or for use in a high end jewelry piece, Gray diamonds offer buyers a unique and desirable opportunity for future price appreciation!
Fancy Gray diamonds may be an unconventional diamond color, but they hold that pronounced price advantage over mainstream fancy colors! Natural Fancy Gray diamonds consist of a neutral color whose iterations are so diverse that the range of gray hues is indeed sizeable. Other fancy colors can also couple with gray to form either a Gray diamond with overtones, or secondary color modifiers. Blue is usually the most common overtone found in Gray diamonds.
Famous Grey Diamonds
Sultan of Morocco: at 35.27 carats, the Sultan of Morocco is actually a cushion cut Grayish Blue diamond. It is the fourth largest Blue diamond in history and originated from Southern India. The Sultans of Morocco were purportedly one-time owners of the diamond although their ownership has not been proven. A confirmed owner of the Sultan of Morocco diamond was the Yousupov family, a Russian family of noble status. Cartier purchased the diamond from Prince Felix Yousupov II in 1922. The company loaned the diamond to the New York State Museum for the World of Gems Exposition in 1969. Three years later, the Sultan of Morocco diamond was sold to a private collector in the US for $250,000. Today that diamond would command in excess of $1 million per carat were it ever to come to market.
Wittelsbach Diamond: another diamond that was Blue with Gray as a secondary color modifier, the Wittelsbach diamond originally weighed 35.56 carats and was Fancy Deep Grayish Blue VS2. It was a member of the Austrian, as well as the Bavarian, Crown Jewels.
Hope Diamond: the Hope Diamond is arguably the most famous colored diamond in the world. Its Blue-Gray color makes it highly unique and it also has a redish tint due to the amount of boron found inside. It’s measured at 45.52 carats. It’s currently on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institute.
Investing in Gray Diamonds
Gray diamonds too are becoming rare. However, their prices are not as high as other natural colored diamonds, hence an opportunity for certain investors. Like with any investment, it is the responsibility for the investor to seek expert advice or do some due diligence. There are vast resources on gray diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
This press release is issued through EmailWire.com – your local and global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+1 416-679-9306
email us here