Premier Diamond Group on 5 Carat Pink that Set Records for Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare colored Diamonds are setting records across the global market and investors are clamoring to get a piece of the action. Fancy-Pink VS1, a 5.03-carat gem garnered $2.9 million or $583,551 per carat at Bonhams London Fine Jewelry sale. Another record for a fancy-pink diamond was $528,021 per carat for a stone sold at Sotheby’s in 2016.
“Large pink diamonds are continuing to increase in value year on year”, said Emily Barber, director of jewelry at Bonhams UK. “They are highly desirable to discerning collectors given their rarity and limited supply.” The stone’s value lies in its even color saturation, cut and size, Barber added. It is exceptionally rare to see pink diamonds over five carats on the market, she explained.
Other gems also set records beyond expectation. “A Belle Epoque diamond headpiece designed by Spanish royal jeweler Ansorena in the classical Greek meander style achieved GBP 162,500 ($210,650) against a presale estimate of GBP 80,000 to GBP 120,000, while a Hennell Art Deco tiara went for GBP 81,250 ($105,320) beating its valuation of GBP 40,000 to GBP 60,000 ($51,850 to $77,780),” reports Rapaport.
Colored diamonds, continues Rapaport, “especially pink ones, have been lately setting records in auctions. The most expensive diamond ever sold at auction was the ‘Pink Star’, which fetched $71.2 million in April 2017.”
Besides talk of such big stones, the rarity of colored diamonds has continuously driven price increases in the past, even as the value of colorless diamonds fell. Experts report that over the past 17 years, the average price for colored diamonds has risen 12 percent. It’s reasonable to expect that it will continue growing, especially given that the Argyle mine, the world’s largest supplier of natural colored diamonds, closed in 2020.
With that rarity, investors are finding ways to put their money in the colored diamond market, and they are turning to Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd. Mr. Metcalfe is an expert with access to the global market. He is "a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses."
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
