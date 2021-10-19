Natural Colored Pink Diamonds Set Records
Colored diamonds set records at the Argyle Pink Tender and Geneva AuctionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before the closure of the Argyle Diamond Mine in 2020, this Western Australia mine “broke records at its 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender as a 2.28-carat stone became the most valuable in the event’s 34-year history,” Rio Tinto reported. The same year, “an exceptionally rare 19-carat pink diamond fetched US$50 million at a auction in Geneva on November 13th, Christie’s said. The pink diamond set a new per carat record for a stone of its kind.
The fancy-purplish-red Argyle Muse “was the top seller at the Tender, going to an unnamed buyer for an undisclosed amount.” The Argyle Alpha, “an emerald-cut, 3.14-carat diamond, set a record as the largest and most valuable vivid-pink diamond in the tender’s history, with Singapore-based Glajz THG purchasing it,” according to Rapaport.
Some 63 pink, red and violet stones were on offer, weighing a combined 51.48 carats. Gemcut Geneva successfully bid on several of those, including the round-brilliant, 2.08-carat, fancy-intense-pink Argyle Odyssey, Rio Tinto reported.
At the auction in Geneva held in November 2018, participants saw a new per carat record of its kind when, The Pink Legacy, a rare 19-carat pink diamond fetched US$50; that is US$2.6 million per carat. Christie’s describes the Pink Legacy as incomparable and “the largest and finest Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever offered at auction by the company.”
Another natural colored gem, the 15-carat Pink Promise was also sold at a a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong for US $32.5 million or US $2.176 million per carat. This diamond previously set the world auction record price per carat for any pink diamond.
Natural colored diamonds like the Pink Promise, the Pink Legacy, The Argyle Alpha all have set records over the years, these treasures and many other will continue to set records as they appreciate in the future. To have access to natural colored diamond markets, you'll need expertise from Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group is a professional advisory that specializes in the sale of Natural Colored Diamonds to individuals who want to increase wealth and accumulate assets (by limiting downside risk and volatility), with a track record of double digit growth. The firm has access to North America and international colored diamond markets.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Disclaimer
(This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.)
This press release is issued through EmailWire (www.emailwire.com) a global newswire with press release distribution services.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+ 14166799306
email us here