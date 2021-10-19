Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor General Colin Powell

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor General Colin Powell, who passed away earlier today. General Powell was a four-star general, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, U.S. Secretary of State from 2001-2005, and advisor to four U.S. Presidents.

“Secretary Powell was a great American whose legacy will live on for generations,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As a soldier in the United States Army, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State he served our country with honor and distinction. Susanne and I are thinking of the Powell family, and keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on October 22, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.