Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,958 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor General Colin Powell

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor General Colin Powell

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor General Colin Powell, who passed away earlier today.  General Powell was a four-star general, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, U.S. Secretary of State from 2001-2005, and advisor to four U.S. Presidents.

 

“Secretary Powell was a great American whose legacy will live on for generations,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “As a soldier in the United States Army, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State he served our country with honor and distinction.  Susanne and I are thinking of the Powell family, and keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.”

 

Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on October 22, 2021.  The proclamation can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor General Colin Powell

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.