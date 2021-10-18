MEDIA ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, OCT. 18, 2021 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-839-4664; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov Ribbon-cutting for N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center is Tuesday at 3 p.m. in fairground’s conservation forest WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will officially open the newest building at the N.C. State Fair – the N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. N.C. State Fair Conservation Forest presented by Enviva State Fairgrounds (near Gate 6) MORE INFO: Commissioner Troxler will announce the naming of the building, recognizing an individual for significant service to the fairgrounds. The new building has distinctive design details utilizing native N.C. wood. It serves as exhibit space for the N.C. Association of Soil aond Water Conservation Districts and the N.C. Forest Service. Representatives from those entities will also participate, along with the CEO of Enviva, which sponsors the forest. A mult box will be available for news media who want to cover the event. -bhh-