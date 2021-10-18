Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,957 in the last 365 days.

Ribbon-cutting for N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center is Tuesday at 3 p.m. in fairground’s conservation forest

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, OCT. 18, 2021

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-839-4664; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Ribbon-cutting for N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center is Tuesday at 3 p.m. in fairground’s conservation forest

WHO/WHAT:           Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will officially open the newest building at the N.C. State Fair – the N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center

WHEN/WHERE:      Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. N.C. State Fair Conservation Forest presented by Enviva State Fairgrounds (near Gate 6)

MORE INFO:           Commissioner Troxler will announce the naming of the building, recognizing an individual for significant service to the fairgrounds. The new building has distinctive design details utilizing native N.C. wood. It serves as exhibit space for the N.C. Association of Soil aond Water Conservation Districts and the N.C. Forest Service. Representatives from those entities will also participate, along with the CEO of Enviva, which sponsors the forest.

A mult box will be available for news media who want to cover the event.

-bhh-

You just read:

Ribbon-cutting for N.C. State Fair Natural Resources Center is Tuesday at 3 p.m. in fairground’s conservation forest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.