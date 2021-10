InkJetBiz Features Mutoh RJ-900X Dye Sublimation Printer

InkJetBiz Launches Mutoh RJ=900X Dye Sub Printer

44-inch Industry Standard Dye Sub Printer with GO SubliMate Dye Sub Ink

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • 44-inch 4-Color CMYK High Speed Dye Sublimation Printer• Improved Paper Handling with New Pressure Roller Control Feature• Ultra-Fast Printing--Up to 676 sq ft/hr• High Resolution and High Definition Printing--Up to 2880 DPI• Incorporates Variable Drop On-Demand Piezo Drive Method with 3.2 Picoliter Drop Size• Uses GO SubliMate™ DX Ink--New Self-Dispersing Dye Technology for Amazing Imaging and Printhead Durability• Intelligent Interweave (i2) Technology Eliminates Banding• Complete Dye Sub Configurations Including Ink, Paper, RIP, Heat Presses, Calendar and Accessories• Limited One Year Warranty*Introducing the Mutoh RJ900xThe Mutoh RJ-900X is a high-speed 44-inch wide, 4-color CMYK dye sub printer using GO SubliMate™ dye sub ink for professional and super fast production of apparel and other dye sublimation items. The Mutoh RJ-900X features i2 “wave” technology that eliminates banding and a new pressure roller control system that allows the operator to adjust the pressure by media type. In addition, the RJ-900X offers ultra high-speed printing up to 676 sq ft/hr and high-resolution imaging up to 1440 dpi. Additionally, InkJetBiz offers an industry first with aAccording to Elmira Mirnezami, Sales Executive at InkJetBiz, “We are very happy to integrate the Mutoh RJ-900x dye sublimation printer into our extensive line-up of Mutoh printers. Recently InkJetBiz has announced the availability of not only the RJ-900x but also the VJ-1938TX, the VJ-1938WX, the VJ-2638WX, the XPR1682WR and the XPR1642WR dye sublimation and textile printers. We believe our customers will find these professional and industrial printers of great value in their dye sublimation and direct-to-textile workflows.”Ideal ApplicationsGreat for all types of dye sublimation and polyester coated transfers. The application includes apparel, cut and sew jerseys, all-over shirts, socks, masks, mousepads, mats, coasters, banners, flags, mugs, carpets, swimsuits, activewear and much more.AvailabilityMutoh’s RJ900x is available immediately. The list price is $7,560 but the unit is frequently on sale at a lower price on the InkJetBiz website.Read about the RJ-900x in our InkJetBiz blog site at https://blog.inkjetbiz.com/mutohs-44-inch-rj-900x-industry-standard-dye-sub-printer/ , or visit our InkJetBiz Blogsite for other interesting blog articles at https://blog.inkjetbiz.com/