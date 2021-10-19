InkJetBiz Features Mutoh RJ-900X Dye Sublimation Printer
44-inch Industry Standard Dye Sub Printer with GO SubliMate Dye Sub Ink
We are very happy to integrate the Mutoh RJ-900x dye sublimation printer along with the Mutohs' other printers the VJ-1938TX, the VJ-1938WX, the VJ-2638WX, the XPR1682WR and the XPR1642WR.”SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • 44-inch 4-Color CMYK High Speed Dye Sublimation Printer
— Elmira Mirnezami
• Improved Paper Handling with New Pressure Roller Control Feature
• Ultra-Fast Printing--Up to 676 sq ft/hr
• High Resolution and High Definition Printing--Up to 2880 DPI
• Incorporates Variable Drop On-Demand Piezo Drive Method with 3.2 Picoliter Drop Size
• Uses GO SubliMate™ DX Ink--New Self-Dispersing Dye Technology for Amazing Imaging and Printhead Durability
• Intelligent Interweave (i2) Technology Eliminates Banding
• Complete Dye Sub Configurations Including Ink, Paper, RIP, Heat Presses, Calendar and Accessories
• Limited One Year Warranty*
Introducing the Mutoh RJ900x
The Mutoh RJ-900X is a high-speed 44-inch wide, 4-color CMYK dye sub printer using GO SubliMate™ dye sub ink for professional and super fast production of apparel and other dye sublimation items. The Mutoh RJ-900X features i2 “wave” technology that eliminates banding and a new pressure roller control system that allows the operator to adjust the pressure by media type. In addition, the RJ-900X offers ultra high-speed printing up to 676 sq ft/hr and high-resolution imaging up to 1440 dpi. Additionally, InkJetBiz offers an industry first with a
According to Elmira Mirnezami, Sales Executive at InkJetBiz, “We are very happy to integrate the Mutoh RJ-900x dye sublimation printer into our extensive line-up of Mutoh printers. Recently InkJetBiz has announced the availability of not only the RJ-900x but also the VJ-1938TX, the VJ-1938WX, the VJ-2638WX, the XPR1682WR and the XPR1642WR dye sublimation and textile printers. We believe our customers will find these professional and industrial printers of great value in their dye sublimation and direct-to-textile workflows.”
Ideal Applications
Great for all types of dye sublimation and polyester coated transfers. The application includes apparel, cut and sew jerseys, all-over shirts, socks, masks, mousepads, mats, coasters, banners, flags, mugs, carpets, swimsuits, activewear and much more.
Availability
Mutoh’s RJ900x is available immediately. The list price is $7,560 but the unit is frequently on sale at a lower price on the InkJetBiz website.
