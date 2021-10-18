Information sought in four cases of illegally killed mule deer in Owyhee County

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding four cases of deer that were recently illegally killed in different areas of Owyhee County in Southwest Idaho.

“In each of these cases, they were all shot, left and had rotted. None of the meat was used,” said Conservation Officer Craig Mickelson. “Two of the cases involved big, mature bucks that were illegally shot during a two-point-only season, that could have been legally harvested in November by hunters who drew coveted controlled hunt tags.”

Any information leading to charges being filed will make the reporting person eligible for a financial reward through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) program. Anyone who has information that can help with these investigations is asked to contact Officer Mickelson or Officer Brian Jack at the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465. Tips can also be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Oct. 10, 2021 – 4x3 Mule Deer Buck - Turntable Mountain, Unit 40

A 4x3 buck mule deer, which Fish and Game previously fitted with a tracking collar, was shot during a closed season and left to waste the morning of Oct. 10 on Turntable Mountain in Unit 40 (west of Hayden Peak). Idaho Fish and Game Staff collected evidence at the scene but are seeking additional information the public might have.

Oct. 12, 2021 – 4x4 Mule Deer Buck - Mudflat Road, Unit 41

A non-typical 4x4 mule deer buck was shot during a closed season and left to waste on private property near Grandview (Milepost 4 on Mudflat road in an agricultural field). Idaho Fish and Game Officers collected evidence at the scene but are seeking additional information the public might have.

Oct. 10, 2021 – 3x4 Mule Deer Buck – Flint Creek Road, Unit 40

A 3x4 mule deer buck was shot during a closed season and left to waste on opening day of deer season along the Flint Creek Road (near Deer Creek, approximately 5 miles west of Triangle). A dark blue Dodge diesel three-quarter ton truck (1997-2002) with three occupants may be related to this poaching case.

Oct. 10, 2021 ¬– Mule Deer Doe - Mudflat Road at Bill DeAlder Draw, Unit 40

A doe mule deer was shot and left to waste on Oct. 10 in the Bill DeAlder Draw in Unit 40 near Mud Flat Road (near Little Jacks Creek turnoff). Idaho Fish and Game Officers collected evidence at the scene but are seeking additional information the public might have.