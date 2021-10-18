Submit Release
Former Caregiver Indicted, Charged in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis man on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in his care.

TBI began its investigation into Denzel Triggs (DOB: 1/19/93) in February, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.  During the investigation, agents determined Triggs, while working as a caregiver, assaulted an intellectually delayed, vulnerable adult at a residence in the 6500 block of Bald Oak Drive in Memphis.

On October 12th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Triggs with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.  Today, Triggs was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

