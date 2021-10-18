Office of the Governor: Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life, legacy of General Colin Powell

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately — until sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

This action serves to honor General Colin Powell, the former U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died this morning.

General Colin Powell was born in New York City. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from City College of New York and his MBA from George Washington University. He later rose to the highest ranks of the U.S. military and went on to advise four Presidents.

To view President Joe Biden’s proclamation, click here.

