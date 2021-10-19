Brand825 Wins Gold in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
Everything we do for our clients comes from a place of limitless passion and dedication, so receiving recognition for that is special to us.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand825, a full-service marketing and creative agency that builds engaging and inspiring brands nationwide, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Energy/Nutrition Products & Services category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
— Kedran Whitten
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
Brand825 won Gold for its work on a successful, comprehensive marketing and advertising campaign for a national fitness brand. The campaign utilized multiple tactics, including television and radio spots, outdoor advertising, social media campaigns, and more.
“To be considered for this award among some of the most reputable individuals and agencies around the world is truly an honor,” said Kedran Whitten, co-founder of Brand825. “Everything we do for our clients comes from a place of limitless passion and dedication, so receiving recognition for that is special to us.”
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.
Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
About Brand825
Brand825 is a WBENC-certified, full-service marketing and creative agency that is passionate about building engaging, inspiring and successful brands. Since 2016, Brand825 has worked with clients nationwide to define what makes their companies unique and craft stories that deliver results through brand strategy, creative design, website design and development, content marketing, social media and more. For more information, visit brand825.com, or follow @brand825 on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.
