Bedrock Automation User Flow-Sync Wins E&P Award for Open Secure Water Management Platform
Flow-Sync wins award for cloud-enabled automation platform that can boost labor productivity by more than 50 percent.
The security and simplicity of the Bedrock OSA technology has helped us achieve new plateaus of efficiency in skid-based automation technology for upstream water management.”BOSTON, MASS, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, maker of Bedrock OSA®, announced that its customer Flow-Sync has received a 2021 Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation in upstream water management from E&P magazine, a Hart Energy publication. An independent panel of judges chose the Flow-Sync Water Management Platform as the winner in the water management category.
— Flow-Sync CEO Harry Browne
“Ensuring a continuous supply of the millions of barrels of water needed for fracking operations is a logistical challenge that is vital to wellsite cost control and profitability. The security and simplicity of the Bedrock OSA technology has helped us achieve new plateaus of efficiency in skid-based automation technology for upstream water management. We are honored that a publication of E&P's stature has recognized our accomplishments,” said Flow-Sync CEO Harry Browne.
“It puts all the project controls in the field operator’s hands,” said Reed Taylor CEO of FLOWPOINT Water Solutions, a water management services company that has improved labor productivity by more than 50 percent using the Flow-Sync solution. “The user interface is practical and provides a platform with all important job-related information in one screen. You can control pumps and line pressures, spot trends or check fluid levels in an instant, which improves the safety and efficiency of each water transfer project.”
Bedrock’s built-in cyber security enables Flow-Sync to leverage open technologies to improve productivity and reduce costs. Users interact with the automation via Ignition SCADA software from Inductive Automation. The Ignition server integrates with the Bedrock controls and the AWS cloud, where Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud EC2 servers host an SQL database. The architecture is fully scalable in terms of processor memory and disk storage. The OPC UA connection with the Bedrock OSA Remote extends the secure PLC architecture to remote locations via TCP/IP.
“We are honored that Flow-Sync has chosen to build its solution on our Open Secure Automation platform. This is a glowing example of what can happen when open technologies are intrinsically secured and exploit the public internet for connectivity,” said Bedrock founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.
Earlier this year PI Process Instrumentation (formerly Flow Control) honored Bedrock’s OSA +Flow technology in its annual Innovation awards, Oil & Gas Engineering has named Bedrock’s IEC 61131-3 Integrated Development Environment v1.12. as a finalist in its 2021 Product of Year competition and Control Engineering has named Bedrock OSA 4.0 software tools, as a finalist in its 2022 Engineers’ Choice Awards.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, established in San Jose, California and now based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, power, and flow, based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs. Build on Bedrock®!
