BLEEN -Business Directory in Australia

The newest way to connect businesses and customers with real reviews, quotes, information from local businesses in your area.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you need to find a local business but are tired of the endless searching on search engines and social media, then you need to head to Bleen. The newest way to connect businesses and customers with real reviews, quotes, information from local businesses in your area.
What is BLEEN?
Bleen is the newest way to connect with businesses and potential customers in a way that has not been possible before. Unlike social media, Bleen is a directory that will not bury your business page for not posting cute dog pictures for people to interact with. This online business directory is only for businesses in Australia so you never need to worry about accidentally getting a quote or booking an appointment halfway around the world. The system we have in place is designed to connect businesses and customers together and remove the algorithms that normally keep them apart.
How does it work?
When a customer needs an issue sorted or a job completed, they can post a job on the site. It is up to the companies to respond with any relevant information and a quote for the job. If two parties choose to work together, they can finalise everything over the site, exchange payments and reviews after the job is completed. The platform is open to anyone who has a business in Australia. We have everyone from private airline companies to utility companies. Every day, more businesses are joining Bleen.
More trust in your business
As a business, it is important that people know who they are dealing with. Nobody wants to be ripped off, and no company wants a bad reputation if it is undeserved. The rating system available on Bleen will ensure that your business gains a reputation for being one of the finest in Australia. By using our platform, you can show the world that you are a business that can be trusted to carry out the work that you were hired to do. It is easy to register and free to join. You can even respond to the reviews that are left for your business.
Price guides
Unlike other sites, Bleen has a list of price guides to help customers and business owners get the best possible price for the work. This allows all of our users to become more price aware and empower them with the information that they need. It can also help customers manage their budgets and make decisions about their life choices. Businesses can also compare how their pricing is in comparison with others in their industry.
Our blog
If you are unsure about the service that you might need, we have a comprehensive blog that is packed with information from the experts. The information comes from the people who do these jobs for a living so you know you are getting the best advice that is available. If you are a business and have some information that you think will help people, we can share this information with the world. This is also an opportunity to explain common queries that can appear within your industry.
Our plans and pricing
To join us on Bleen is completely free. However, with our PRO account, you can get access to a range of features that are not available with a standard account. With our PRO account, you can add a video, list your locations, and can reply to the reviews that have been left for your business. These are only a small number of the benefits that come with having a PRO account for a small monthly fee. If you join for free, you can upgrade your account at any time or you can cancel at any time. Our PRO account is commitment-free and flexible.
As part of our commitment to helping you grow your business, we also have the opportunity to advertise with us and have your own space on the site. If you have a press release that you would like to share, it can be posted on our news page. Prices will vary for the content that we post, so get in touch to see if we can help you with your advertising needs. What we do promise is that our advertising is a cost-efficient solution that will get your business name in front of the people that it matters to, people who are looking for your services.
Bleen has developed as part of Flooring Domain, the award-winning floor directory company that has created a unique way to connect people to industry experts.
