3D Printer Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth
aggressive R&D in three-dimensional printing and the growing demand for prototyping applications from various industries are expected to drive market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of 3D printing parts is one of the key driving factors of this market. Difficult tasks, such as manufacturing and shipping of complex spare parts, have been a great challenge for manufacturing and also increase the production cost. Product designers and engineers use 3D industrial printing technology to produce cheaper faster and effective complex designs. Companies in aerospace and defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics are looking for innovative ways to automate their manufacturing process and have started adopting this technology. 3D printing technology has been adopted by medical professionals to create tissues, prosthetics, and medical implants. End-user verticals depending on the advanced technology for their fast, cost- effective, smooth manufacturing processes will be leading the 3D printer market.
Major players include: Stratasys Ltd. 3D System Inc., Arcam EBM (GE Additive), EOS GmbH, EnvisionTEC Inc., HP Development Company L.P, Autodesk Inc., Canon Inc., Made In Space Inc., and voxeljet AG
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on 3D Printer Market
• The emergence of COVID-19 has a great impact on 3D printer market, not only the countries but also different industries across the world. Furthermore, lockdown and restrictions have forced people to work from home. Logistical problems and restrictions on globalization and free trade have not only reduced the supply chain but have created a shortage of vital goods and logistics. Furthermore, COVID-19 has also created a shortage of laborers and manufacturing materials due to lockdown imposed in many countries across the world.
• Due to the disturbance created in supply chain and transport legislation, the global 3D printer market is expected to witness a setback for the short term. However, equipment, such as personal protection equipment (PPE), personal accessories, medical, and testing devices, need to be manufactured. Technology is playing a key role in manufacturing this equipment.
