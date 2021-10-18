Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Statistics 2021- Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years
Rise in demand for data among industries and increase in need for unique data across various industries are the major key factors driving the growth of market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in standards of educational programs and supportive government initiatives for research institutes & educational sectors for adopting anti-plagiarism software fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software and availability of free anti-plagiarism software restrain the growth of the anti-plagiarism software market. Furthermore, growth in use of internet of things (IoT) and technological advancements is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11907
Major players include: Dupli Checker, Paper Rater, Indigo Stream Technologies, PlagScan GmbH, Plagiarisma Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Quetext Inc., Septet Systems, Turnitin LLC, Ouriginal
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus are already starting to be felt have significantly affected the anti-plagiarism software market.
• To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments of most countries have implemented lockdown. People are requested to stay back at their homes and work from their respected places. Educational institutes started providing online classes through various online platforms. Students are supposed to submit their online assignments and project reports on various websites for assessment, which increase the demand for the usage of anti-plagiarism software by both students as well as educational institutes to check the authenticity of the assignments submitted. The increased usage of the software will create the demand for anti-plagiarism software, which will help to grow the anti-plagiarism software industry in the future.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11907
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Animation Design Software Market
2 App Creation Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn