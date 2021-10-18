Data Classification Market Outlook 2021: In-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations
Data driven decision-making for sales, rising product launches, and an increasing number of enterprises are some of the factors providing impetus to the growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in technological advancements and favorable government regulations in developed countries boost the market growth. In addition, growth in malware attacks and surge in adoption of data classification solutions by industry verticals is anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, lack of technical expertise and data standardization issues hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of internet of things (IoT) and mobile-based applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global data classification market.
Major players include AWS, Boldon James, Clearswift, Covata, Dataguise, Digital Guardian, Expert TechSource, Forcepoint, Google LLC, GTB Technologies, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Janusnet, Microsoft Corporation, MinerEye, Netwrix Corporation, OpenText, PKWARE, Symantec, Titus, Sienna Group, SoftWorks AI, Seclore, and Varonis.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• Since COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and is expected to significantly affect the data classification market in 2020.
• Owing to the lockdown, all businesses have moved to online mode to run their operations and as a result there is huge amount of data that is being uploaded on the internet. Thus, to secure the data from any attack and speed up search process, companies are anticipated to adopt data classification services, which would boost the market growth.
