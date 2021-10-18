API Testing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report
Early detection of errors reduces the manual testing code while API test automation increases the depth and scope of the tests.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors, such as growing adoption of agile and devOps practices for software development and open API strategies, increase in adoption of modern techniques of application software, and growth in complexities in the IT sector, drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in awareness about numerous benefits, such as easy access to application without user interference, protection from malicious code & breakage, reduced testing cost, increase in need for testing the performance of software’s further, fuel the market growth. However, high initial setup cost of API testing and problems regarding the safety & privacy of the data hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, new product launches for improved performance of testing and growth in adoption of agile and devOps are also expected to enhance the opportunities for the API testing market.
Major players analyzed in the market include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Centrify Corp., Dropbox Inc, Infosys LLP, CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies, LogiGear Corp., Parasoft Corp and Send Grid Inc.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all the industries across the world. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods and resources in various countries have disrupted the supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This led to the delay in supply of electronic components in the manufacture of network equipment.
• It is expected that the U.S. and global tech market growth to slow down to nearly 2% in 2020 due to which ICT spending in major economies, such as the U.S., declined in the first half of 2020 but managed to recover in the second half. As the U.S. is a large market for the ICT industry, decline in its spending capacity is expected to impact negatively on the API testing market growth in the upcoming years.
