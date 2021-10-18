Pet Transport Service Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Growing demand for event logistics services to deliver professional event logistics services is major factor to boost the pet transport service market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penetration of blockchain technology in logistics industry is leading to technological advancements and developments in the transport services, driving the growth of pet transport service market. In addition, growing demand for advance logistics services in pet transports service industry to allow proper relocation of pet, decreasing the death rates of pet during transfer services, and following government legislations of transfer is driving the demand for pet transport service market. However, due to long-distance transportation there is some fear in the pet owners about the safety of transport and stringent government policies in some countries is restraining the growth of pet transport service market. Contrarily, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by leading players in the market is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the pet transport service during the forecasted period.
Major players include: Air France,American Airlines, Inc.,Amerijet International, Compañía Panameña de Aviación, S.A., Delta Air Lines, Inc., DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corporation, IAG Cargo, LATAM Cargo Chile, Southwest Airlines Co., and United Airlines, Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Transport Service Market:
• The outbreak of COVID-19 has effected on many aspects such as flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which directly affects growth of the pet transport service market.
• Currently, there are travel restrictions all around the globe to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has affected the pet transport service market in a negative manner.
