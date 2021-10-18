Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,797 in the last 365 days.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria Download logo

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer will travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania for official meetings next week. He will be joined by National Security Council Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Michael Gonzalez. In Nigeria, Mr. Finer will affirm the importance of the U.S. relationship with Africa’s largest democracy. He will discuss our commitment to democratic progress, the rule of law, and combatting the threats posed by climate change and terrorism. He will also discuss U.S. commitment to global health security as 3.5 million U.S.-donated Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Nigeria. In Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. and Equatoguinean delegations will discuss maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. In Mauritania, the host of the G5 Sahel Executive Secretariat, the delegations will discuss our shared commitment to combatting terrorist groups as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.

You just read:

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.