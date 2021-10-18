Submit Release
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini

The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments in Eswatini, including the recent deployment of armed security forces at various schools, reports of excessive use of force in response to student demonstrations, and the indefinite closure of schools. This affects adversely children and young people.

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of enabling the people of Eswatini to exercise their civil and political rights peacefully. He urges the Government to ensure that security forces act in conformity with relevant international human rights standards, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and urges all parties and the media to refrain from disinformation, hate speech and incitement.

The United Nations remains committed to working with the Government and the people of Eswatini, and all partners, to achieve a peaceful resolution.

