Life & Wellness Coach Debora Gemmell Helps People Resolve Disempowering Habits

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The mission for me is to help professionals resolve the unhappy and unhealthy habits that cause them not to live or have the life that they want to have," Thrive! Wellness Solutions founder Debora Gemmell says. For those who haven't yet taken steps toward that goal, Gemmell advises taking baby steps, being consistent, and compounding small actions in order to effect great and lasting change.

Gemmell created Thrive! Wellness Solutions in 2017 to help people discover what works best for their overall wellbeing so they can create the impact they want in their life. Through sharing lessons learned along her own path, she says she wants to help people get where they want to be in a much shorter period of time.

Referring to herself as “vegan with a side of bacon," she notes that everyone is different with different motivations and needs, and explains how empowering it is to discover what helps us become the best versions of ourselves. As for what most clients have in common with one another, she notes that a lot of people grapple with fear, feeling not good enough, low self-esteem, comparing themselves to others, and taking what other people do and say too personally.

When clients become aware of these limiting behaviors and obstacles, Gemmell says, they can begin to slow down, analyze their perceptions, choose how to respond instead of reacting, and move forward in a way that garners self-esteem . This can improve relationships, decrease anxiety, and offer a host of other benefits as well.

For her clients at Thrive! Wellness Solutions, Gemmell asks a few key questions to get started:

Why do you do what you do?

Why do you want help at this time?

Why do you want to improve your life?

Why are you not doing the things that you know you need to do?

What makes you happy?

What is the thing that you want to make happen?

Change doesn’t happen in a day, she notes, and stresses the importance of the growth process, which can include both emotional shifts in perception and even a change in diet and activities, from cutting down on sugar (which can feed anxiety) to engaging in activities that fuel your smile such as music, art, dance and other de-stressing activities. This often gets pushed aside in our busy lives, yet it is as important to our wellbeing, she says, as food and water.

What happens when someone hires you as their coach?

Typically, Gemmell sets up a complimentary 30-minute discovery call to analyze whether or not there’s a mutual coach/client fit. For the clients she takes on, each one experiences a highly customized process from that point on. The coaching program generally runs three months or longer, with clients taking tools from her coaching and applying them in their day-to-day lives with ongoing support between check in sessions.. After three months and lots of practice, she says, small steps lead to real results.

“Private coaching isn't for everyone,” she notes, which is why she created a series of online courses to serve and support a wider audience, some of whom may wish to progress at their own pace. There’s also an option to level up and join a live weekly coaching program for heightened accountability and community engagement with other people on similar journeys.

What's next?

Live group coaching is the next thing on the horizon, and Gemmell says what she and coaches like her do on a regular basis should actually be taught in school. No matter where her clients come from or what circumstances bring them to her, she says each one of us has a choice to stop allowing our past to influence our today. To learn to live a different life from this day forward.

