DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 18, 2021)

Join this webinar on bats of Minnesota October is Bat Month, so all are invited to learn from Melissa Boman, bat researcher with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who will discuss the benefits of bats and why many consider them great backyard visitors.

The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Youth deer and early antlerless-only hunting seasons are Oct. 21-24 This week, deer hunting activity bumps up when hunters take part in Minnesota’s youth deer season and early antlerless-only season from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. Early antlerless season is open in some permit areas of the state and a map and list of the permit areas open are available on the DNR website. The youth season is open statewide. Hunters can find details about these seasons at the early antlerless-only season page and the youth deer season page.

Minnesota’s firearms deer season is less than three weeks away and opens Saturday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader deer season is Saturday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 12. Archery deer season began Sept. 18 and continues through Friday, Dec. 31. Hunters can find regulations, information on how to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, and helpful tips for new hunters, from the DNR deer hunting page.