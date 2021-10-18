Clean Group Now Provides Complete In-Depth Strata Cleaning Services in Sydney

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group has earlier announced that they are upgrading their strata cleaning team and services to continue meeting the increasing demand for comprehensive and efficient strata cleaning in Sydney and surrounding regions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, not only commercial premises but residential buildings and strata properties also continue to seek expert cleaning solutions to keep the virus away from their premises.

“Strata buildings are larger than your average commercial property, and cleaning and care of such large buildings would need a specialised team of trained strata cleaners. Thankfully, we have exactly the team. And now since we have upgraded our cleaning services, we are more than ready to suffice any custom cleaning needs of our clients in the industry. We are now a team of 50+ full-time, dedicated & trained commercial cleaners,” says Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group.

Clean Group is a full-service commercial cleaning agency that deals in a range of cleaning types, including office cleaning, strata cleaning, gym cleaning, school cleaning, childcare cleaning, warehouse cleaning, and others. Their cleaners are well-trained and have years of experience in the cleaning of commercial properties ranging from small offices to large strata buildings. Moreover, they are provided with all the advanced cleaning tools, equipment and supplies a cleaner would need to offer great results.

Strata cleaning refers to the cleaning of large buildings such as residential units where multiple properties are built together on a single plot or in a group. For the cleaning of such large properties, a large team of experienced cleaners is needed. Moreover, the cleaning of high-rise buildings and windows might need specialised equipment and tools, including cleaning and climbing tools and safety gear. In short, not just any agency can provide efficient and safe strata cleaning, and this is the reason why customers trust Clean Group for the job.

“Our strata cleaning is not limited to basic clean-ups but we will go above and beyond to ensure your property is properly cleaned and well-maintained.”

Regular cleaning of the large buildings is important not just to make the property look beautiful and well-managed but also to minimise the risk of the spread of infections such as COVID-19. This is also true for sub-divided buildings where common areas such as lifts, staircases, corridors, etc. are shared by all residents of the building. To prevent health hazards and keep the property looking attractive for long, routine strata cleaning is a must.

Clean Group offers complete strata cleaning and maintenance solutions, including in-depth cleaning, clearing, tidying up, disinfecting and garden cleaning & maintenance. They will clean all public toilets, corridors, lifts, car parking, and other common areas on the property. Having a large team of cleaners, they are able to finish any type of strata cleaning job within a day or two, with guaranteed satisfaction.

“Complete customer satisfaction - that’s our USP here at Clean Group. We won’t let you settle for anything less than a brilliant cleaning job every time. If you are not happy with our service, call us within 24 hours.”

