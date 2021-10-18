Simone Laraway's 'The Holistic Guide To Cold-Calling' Brings Fun & Excitement to Dry New Business Routines
EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Holistic Guide To Cold-Calling - A Step-By-Step Guide To Help You Create New Business Opportunities" is the first book by Simone Laraway, who’s a vocal coach, new business cold-caller and an author. The aim of this book is to make cold-calling enjoyable, impactful and result-oriented, rather than a dry and flat routine.
“My book aims to help people discover what to say, how to say it, and who to say it to. It is designed to be a simple guide to help companies and individuals get their company phone-ready,” said the author.
Simone Laraway is the founder of The Vocal Bureau – a company that offers individuals, start-ups, and businesses the opportunities and the skills to use their voices to reach their personal and professional potential. Simone has 20 years of expertise in new business development skills. While working with Voice Gym in Southampton, she found her love for cold-calling to build lasting relationships with her potential clients.
Combining her passion and her business acumen with private singing and vocal practice, Simone has created a range of courses and one-to-one training that will help one to build their business and get results.
“My aim is to make cold-calling the enjoyable experience it can be, rather than the chore most people think it is”, said Simone Laraway. When asked about her company, she said, “I run a company called The Vocal Bureau and offer voice coaching for businesses to help create vocal confidence on the phone and in business situations”.
The Vocal Bureau offers a diverse range of courses including business courses as well as singing and vocal coaching. Each and every lesson is designed to enhance skills and guide one to achieve their goal.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to offer my strongest recommendation for Simone as a voice training/singing teacher. I decided to take singing lessons following a 25-year hiatus. Simone’s inspiration was contagious, and I have tremendously benefitted from the re-introduction of singing to my life. What started off as a way to reconnect with a hobby that I use to love ended up as so much more. I use the voice training techniques Simone shared with me in my everyday life. From how to manage meetings more effectively, to engaging authentically with colleagues via online tools,” says Janine Needham, a senior product manager who has benefitted immensely from Simone Laraway.
"The Holistic Guide To Cold-Calling - A Step-By-Step Guide To Help You Create New Business" by Simone Laraway is available on Amazon.
Simone Laraway
