Agriculture Drone Market Worth USD 3,697.4 Million by 2027; Leading Companies Such as DJI and GoPro to Focus on Developing Next-Gen Drones for the Agriculture Industry, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agriculture drone market size is projected to reach USD 3,697.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.14% during the forecast period. The emergence of startups specializing in developing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for agriculture will significantly enhance the potential of the market.

Agriculture drones have proved to be immensely successful in raising farm yields around the globe. Given the lucrative opportunities, several startups have cropped up in this domain, developing UAV solutions tackling the different aspects of farming operations. For example, Gamaya, a Swiss startup, is focused on boosting productivity and scalability of small farms by using advanced mapping and diagnostic systems, enabling farmers to efficiently manage their farms.

Another example is HummingBird Technologies, a UK-based startup, which develops drones with customized sensors with machine learning algorithms and computer vision to gather accurate data and imagery to aid precision farming. Advancements made by these and many more such startups worldwide will create fertile ground for the growth of this market.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





Key Market Driver

Skyrocketing Demand for Food Worldwide to Propel the Market

The most critical factor driving the agriculture drone market growth is the expected levels of demand for food and grains worldwide in the next few decades. According to the UN, by 2050, world population will reach 9.1 billion, with sub-Saharan Africa’s population projected to grow the fastest. To meet the food requirements of this surging number of people, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the overall food production will need to rise by 70% and production in developing countries will need to double from the current levels.

Agriculture drones will play a central role in supporting the efforts of governments in elevating their farm yields. These UAVs offer wide-ranging and decisive advantages to farmers, who can make enormous gains from these machines. For example, drones equipped with smart sensors can enable farmers to collect accurate information on soil conditions. Drones can also spray crops with insecticides and pesticides, thus minimizing farmers’ contact with these harmful chemicals.





Regional Insights

Quick Adoption of Advanced Drones for Agriculture to Feed Market Growth in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 367.6 million in 2019, is anticipated to lead the agriculture drone market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the rapid uptake of advanced UAVs by farmers in the region to increase farm output. Complementing this is the framing of friendly policies by lawmakers in the region supporting deployment of commercial drones and small UAVs for agricultural activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to generate tremendous growth opportunities for this market as the countries in the region are heavily dependent on agriculture and are making massive investments to make agriculture more technology-driven. In Europe, the ability of farmers to utilize drone technology for better farm yields will augur well for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players to Focus on Tapping Innovation Opportunities

Key companies are concentrating all their energies towards exploiting the wide opportunities for innovation to diversify their portfolios and entrench their position in the market in the process. Moreover, companies are also exploring avenues to enter and expand into developing economies, in a bid to broaden their business horizons.





key Industry Developments:

April 2020: DJI, the Chinese drone maker, released its new offering called the “Mavic Air 2” drone, the successor to the company’s 2018 Mavic Air drone. The new product comes in two variants, the standard and the Fly More, with both being available for immediate purchase in China.

DJI, the Chinese drone maker, released its new offering called the “Mavic Air 2” drone, the successor to the company’s 2018 Mavic Air drone. The new product comes in two variants, the standard and the Fly More, with both being available for immediate purchase in China. September 2019: AeroVironment launched the enhanced, next-gen version of its flagship Quantix VTOL hybrid drone and the AeroVironment Decision Support System for precision farming. Equipped with sensors and multispectral imagery capabilities, Quantix is designed to perform crop scouting and can survey up to 400 acres within 45 minutes.





