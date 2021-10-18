D.C. State Board of Education Hosts a Panel on Rethinking School Accountability

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Federal law requires states to publicly report key data and information about the performance of every public school it oversees and to identify schools for comprehensive and targeted support using a statewide accountability system. The State Board will be joined by a panel to discuss new ideas and concepts for accountability systems as part of its work related to the District’s STAR Framework and DC School Report Card.

Etai Mizrav, Senior Consultant and Doctorate Candidate for Educational Inequality, IBG Consulting Group and The George Washington University

Robert Simmons, Scholar in Residence and Scholar of Antiracist Praxis, School of Education, American University

Rashida Young, Chief School Performance Officer, DC Public Charter School Board

The State Board recognizes National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month to honor the courage and resilience of survivors and honor the dedication of advocates and service providers working to help prevent and address domestic violence and create a culture that refuses to tolerate abuse. The State Board continues to work towards promoting quality preventative education in all levels of school to raise awareness and thwart continued instances of domestic violence.

Learning Disabilities Awareness Month provides the nation the opportunity to turn its attention to the one in five students who learn differently because they have learning and/or attention issues—including the 2.5 million students who have specific learning disabilities like dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia and the 6 million students who have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Learning Disabilities Awareness Month helps to raise awareness among school leaders, educators, parents, and communities about how to create and foster a world where children with learning disabilities are understood, valued, and able to thrive. The State Board recognizes Learning Disabilities Awareness Month—and all of the students with learning disabilities, families, and the tireless advocates who serve and support them in their goals and endeavors.

More than 28 million children in the U.S. have parents who work outside the home, and 7.7 million children have no place to go after school. Lights On Afterschool, the national celebration of afterschool programs held on October 28, 2021, promotes the importance of quality afterschool and out-of-school programs in the lives of children, families, and communities. The State Board stands firmly committed to quality afterschool and out-of-school programs and opportunities in the District and urges District residents and leaders to ensure that every child has access to a safe, engaging place where the lights stay on and the doors stay open after school.

National Arts and Humanities Month recognizes the arts and humanities sectors which have been an integral part of American society, employing over 5 million Americans. The State Board recognizes the vital importance of the arts and humanities to the holistic education of our students and is committed to ensuring that students in the District are given access to deep and meaningful education on the subjects of arts and humanities and that educators in the District are properly equipped with the tools necessary to provide edifying instruction on these rich subjects.

National Principals Month celebrates and honors the tireless work and dedication principals provide in the pursuit of ensuring a quality education for every student. The State Board advocates for recognition of and appreciation for the hard work and leadership District principals bring to their profession, and urge for adequate and equitable professional development opportunities to ensure principals are provided with the best training to meet the needs of their schools and students.

Millions of Americans suffer from substance abuse, which includes underage drinking, alcohol dependency, abuse of prescription drugs, and illicit drug use. National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month highlights the role of substance abuse prevention in the community and encourages prevention efforts to ensure the health of teens and young adults. The State Board will vote to pass a resolution highlighting the importance of substance abuse prevention and remembering those who have lost their lives to substance abuse.

The 2019 District of Columbia Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that lesbian, gay, and bisexual students make up 15.9 percent of high school students in the District and transgender students make up 1.9 percent of District high school students and experience double the rate of bullying on school property, report higher rates of being removed from class for disciplinary reasons, and are more than twice as likely to experience suicidal ideation. The State Board recommends that the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) survey students within two (2) years of adoption of this resolution to establish baseline date and to gain an understanding of the current experiences of LGBTQ+ students across the district and what all students know and understand about the contributions and experiences of LGBTQ+ people in the relevant subject areas.

The D.C. Official Code § 38-2652 provides that the State Board shall approve standards for accreditation and certification of teacher preparation programs of colleges and universities or teacher preparation academies. After review of the 2022 standards set by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation and submitted by the OSSE, the State Board will vote to adopt the standards.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Rethinking Accountability

i. Rashida Young, Chief School Performance Officer, DC Public Charter School Board

ii. Robert Simmons, Scholar in Residence and Scholar of Antiracist Praxis, School of Education, American University

iii. Etai Mizrav, Senior Consultant and Doctorate Candidate for Educational Inequality, IBG Consulting Group and The George Washington University

VII. Public Comments

i. Laura Fuchs

ii. James Isreal

iii. Chelsea Dade

iv. Kevin Williams

v. Mary Holmes

vi. Sandra Moscoso

vii. Aleya McBride

viii. Cathy Reilly

ix. Scott Goldstein

x. Chidiire Nwokwu

xi. David Tansey

xii. Darlin Rivera

VIII. Votes

i. CR21-19 Recognizing National Arts and Humanities Month

ii. CR21-20 Recognizing National Principals Month

iii. CR21-21 Recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

iv. CR21-22 Recognizing National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month

v. CR21-23 Recognizing Learning Disabilities Awareness Month

vi. CR21-24 Recognizing Lights on Afterschool

vii. SR21-5 Education Preparation Standards Approval Resolution

viii. SR21-6 LGBTQ+ Inclusive Education Standards

ix. SR21-7 Strengthening Safe Passage

x. COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate Policy - Update

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

