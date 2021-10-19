Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,949 in the last 365 days.

eTopus introduces 400G(4x100G) LR IP solution incorporating new FEC & ePHY with combined latency of sub 10ns

eTopus - we accelerate

eTopus Ultra-high-speed SerDes IP

The eTopus 400G LR IP solution with their ultra-low latency PHY aligns well with demand from our customers for integrated chiplet solutions ...”
— Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, SoC IP at OpenFive

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTopus Technology, a pioneer of ultra-high-speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications is proud to introduce its new 400G Long Range (LR) IP solution incorporating Forward Error Correction (FEC) IP and the eTopus DSP-based production-proven SerDes PHY (ePHY) IP with combined latency of sub 10ns.

The solution has been silicon-proven in 6 and 7nm foundry processes and tested with multiple cable companies and is ready for volume production.

The eTopus high-speed transceiver architecture supports a wide range of data rates for multiple standards, such as Ethernet, OIF CEI-112G, PCI-SIG® PCIe® Gen 1 through 6, and insertion loss from few to above 30dB, while maintaining the sub 10ns latency.

“This 400G LR IP ultra-low latency solution is the culmination of many years of effort and in response to tier-1 customer demands. Current solutions for FEC and PHY have combined latency in 100ns range and we are pleased to introduce our silicon-proven sub 10ns solution,” said Harry Chan, founder and CEO of eTopus “Now customers developing switches, NIC cards, DPU, re-timers, and active cables can leverage our 400G LR IP solution to slash latency and directly accelerate system performance.”

“The eTopus 400G LR IP solution with their ultra-low latency PHY aligns well with demand from our customers for integrated chiplet solutions based on OpenFive’s Die-to-Die, Ethernet and Interlaken Controllers, particularly in High Performance Computing (HPC) and Data Center accelerator applications.” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, SoC IP at OpenFive.


Key Background Facts
- BER of < 1e-17 is required for data integrity to support customer needs
- For PAM 4 a FEC is mandatory and eTopus solution is a combination of SerDes and FEC IP delivering robust post-FEC BER < 1e-17
- Currently just with standard RS(544, 514) FEC, latency is 100ns range which for access time dependent solutions limits performance
- eTopus ePHY SerDes and Ultra Low Latency FEC IP solution easily meets the performance requirement of post-FEC BER <1e-17


About eTopus Technology Inc.
eTopus is the technology leader in high performance, DSP-based, mixed-signal, ultra-high-speed semiconductor interconnect solutions. Our ultra-high-speed SerDes IP is adopted by global Tier-1 players to be used in networking, storage, 5G, and AI applications. eTopus is a VC-backed startup headquartered in Silicon Valley where our innovations and advanced architectures are developed. Our investors include SK Telecom, HK-X, corporate VCs, and cross-border funds. For more information, please visit etopus.com.


About OpenFive
OpenFive, a SiFive business unit, is focused on custom silicon solutions and differentiated IP. With spec-to-silicon design capabilities, customizable SoC platforms, and differentiated IP for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud/Datacenter, High Performance Computing PC, Networking, and Storage applications, OpenFive is uniquely positioned to deliver highly competitive processor agnostic domain-specific SoCs.

The OpenFive IP portfolio includes High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM3/2E) and low power LPDDR5/4x memory subsystems; Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP subsystems for heterogeneous multi-die connectivity including chiplets; low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken interface IP for chip-to-chip connectivity; 400/800G Ethernet MAC/PCS subsystems, and USB controller IP.OpenFive offers end-to-end expertise in custom SoC architecture, design implementation, software, silicon validation, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality silicon in advanced nodes down to 5nm. For more information, please visit www.openfive.com.


Company contacts
Kash Johal VP Sales | Tel:+1-408-390-8649 | email: Kash.johal@etopus.com

Kash Johal
eTopus Technology Inc
+1 408-390-8649
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

eTopus introduces 400G(4x100G) LR IP solution incorporating new FEC & ePHY with combined latency of sub 10ns

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.