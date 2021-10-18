EDRM Announces Publication of “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in eDiscovery”

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce the release of its artificial intelligence (AI) paper titled “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in eDiscovery.” Kelly Atherton, senior manager cyber incident response at Norton Rose Fulbright, served as the project trustee.

“We are inundated in the e-discovery space with broad talk of technologies that will help us perform our work more efficiently and accurately at a lower cost. But what does this all even mean?” asks Atherton. “Our drafting team comprised of attorneys, data scientists and legal technologists sought to create an objective, easy to digest overview for the bench and bar to aid them in better understanding the use of AI in e-discovery. We adopted a broad, working definition of AI for the purpose of this paper and discussed the types of AI used in e-discovery, common uses cases and ethical considerations. Our hope is those new to AI can use this paper as a starting point to become a more informed consumer and adopter of AI in e-discovery.”

David Cohen, partner, Reed Smith LLP, serves as chair of EDRM’s project trustees.

“There is so much hype about use of AI in the legal field and whether it may even replace human lawyers. Many legal professionals, however, don’t really understand AI and its practical applications,” says Cohen. “This paper provides a concise and understandable introduction to AI, its current and future applications in litigation discovery and related ethical considerations.”

“Our legal tech and e-discovery community is uniquely positioned to contribute to the formation of AI frameworks, guidelines and norms with our grounding in ethical considerations,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Our AI project team communicated across disciplines and practice areas to produce this work.”

EDRM thanks the AI project team contributors, whose organizations are listed for identification and not endorsement:

• Mallory Acheson, Nelson Mullins

• Derek Duarte, BlackStone Discovery

• Dr. Maura R. Grossman, University of Waterloo and Maura Grossman Law

• Kelly Atherton, Norton Rose Fulbright

• Tara Emory, Driven, Inc.

• Angela Lindstrom, Amazon

• David Cohen, Reed Smith

• Jeff Gilles, Relativity

• Wilzette Louis, Hogan Lovells

• Herbert Roitblat, Mimecast

• Matthew Sinner, HaystackID

• Bradley Whitecap, Reed Smith

You may view the project page, which is available under Creative Commons 4.0, free to share with attribution. Download the complete paper here.

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

