Scholarship For MBBS Admission on Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
Fortune Education, Bangladesh offers Scholarship up to 10,000 US Dollars for MBBS Admission on private medical colleges in Bangladesh as per Merit.INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Fortune Education:
Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh, established in 2004, is the Pioneer & World's Leading Education Consultant and an authorized representative for admissions in medical, dental colleges and universities all over the world.
Fortune Education is all set to offer scholarships to interested and eligible candidates aspiring to study MBBS and Medicine in Bangladesh. Apart from effective scholarships, they help eligible students with the application and admission procedures, guidance and documentation, and other services as and when required.
Students can directly apply through the given website or they can call or WhatsApp on the given contact numbers.
Contact: +880 1995 529533 (BANGLADESH); +91-99033 55537 (INDIA)
Website: www.fortuneedu.org
www.scholarshipbangladesh.org
Registration & Online Application process has started in various colleges.
Fortune Education offers MBBS, BDS & BVsc admission up to 10000 (Ten Thousand) US Dollars' worth special scholarship & waiver on best private medical colleges under
University Of Dhaka
Chittagong Medical University
Rajshahi Medical University
Sylhet Medical University
Fortune Education local offices are providing counseling for Admission, Application, Guidance, Documentation & other required services such as scholarships and waivers for eligible students regarding medical and higher studies.
APPLY HERE: https://www.mbbsbd.com/application-for-admission/
The candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying through the online Application.
The eligibility criteria for MBBS courses in different disciplines:
A candidate who has passed 10 + 2 pattern examinations who have Physics, Chemistry and Biology as compulsory subjects.
Achieved a minimum of 60% marks.
Qualified for the NEET Exam, and is eligible to pursue an undergraduate degree in MBBS.
Candidates' maximum study gap of 2 years is accepted after 10+2.
The Last Date of the application deadline is November 15, 2021.
For more details, contact us, apply online or visit an authorized center or offices:
Fortune Education
Mobile & WhatsApp: +8801995529533
India: +919903355537
Email: fortuneedu5@gmail.com
Head Office: 23/C, Zigatola, Dhaka-1209, Bangladesh
Website:- www.mbbsbd.online
www.fortuneeducationconsultancy.com
Local Offices in India: Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Bangalore & UP.
Follow us for our day-to-day update
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/mbbsinbangladeshfortune
Twitter : https://twitter.com/FortuneEducati7
You tube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDhCfpcpL8_xjJVbc0PxCg
Fortune Education
+880 1995-529533
fortuneedu5@gmail.com
Shah Alam
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter