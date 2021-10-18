‘Let’s Get Immunized NY’ launches radio and digital audio campaign to raise awareness of continued need for vaccinations
ALBANY, NY, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of the Let’s Get Immunized New York campaign today announced the beginning of a radio and digital audio campaign aimed at encouraging reluctant New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
While New York continues to see one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, some areas of the state still have low uptake on COVID vaccines, which hampers the state’s efforts to reach ‘herd immunity’ and ultimately bring the pandemic under control.
The public service announcements serve as a reminder as to how the ongoing pandemic continues to impact our everyday activities, and how widespread vaccinations will help our communities get back to normal.
“Too many New Yorkers are still hesitating when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Vito Grasso, Executive Vice President of the New York Academy of Family Physicians. “Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do not only for one’s own health, but the health and well-being of our communities. Our goal is to encourage people to discuss vaccination with their physician. Ask all their questions and get answers from a trusted and reliable source.”
“Industries across the state are staging a comeback from the financial devastation caused by the pandemic,” said Lev Ginsburg, senior director of government affairs, the Business Council of New York State. “Until the virus is under control, staffing shortages and other COVID related disruptions are still a very real risk. Vaccines are the best way to get business back on track in New York.”
The ads will run throughout October on I Heart Radio stations in upstate markets including Rochester, Syracuse, and Binghamton. Listeners on the network’s digital and streaming services will also hear the ads on those platforms.
About Let’s Get Immunized NY:
Let’s Get Immunized NY has more than 40 organizational members, from a variety of sectors including public health, agriculture, education and the business community. LGINY aims to provide reliable and trustworthy information on immunizations and encourage all New Yorkers to get up to date on all recommended vaccinations. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
###
Jen Daly
While New York continues to see one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, some areas of the state still have low uptake on COVID vaccines, which hampers the state’s efforts to reach ‘herd immunity’ and ultimately bring the pandemic under control.
The public service announcements serve as a reminder as to how the ongoing pandemic continues to impact our everyday activities, and how widespread vaccinations will help our communities get back to normal.
“Too many New Yorkers are still hesitating when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Vito Grasso, Executive Vice President of the New York Academy of Family Physicians. “Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do not only for one’s own health, but the health and well-being of our communities. Our goal is to encourage people to discuss vaccination with their physician. Ask all their questions and get answers from a trusted and reliable source.”
“Industries across the state are staging a comeback from the financial devastation caused by the pandemic,” said Lev Ginsburg, senior director of government affairs, the Business Council of New York State. “Until the virus is under control, staffing shortages and other COVID related disruptions are still a very real risk. Vaccines are the best way to get business back on track in New York.”
The ads will run throughout October on I Heart Radio stations in upstate markets including Rochester, Syracuse, and Binghamton. Listeners on the network’s digital and streaming services will also hear the ads on those platforms.
About Let’s Get Immunized NY:
Let’s Get Immunized NY has more than 40 organizational members, from a variety of sectors including public health, agriculture, education and the business community. LGINY aims to provide reliable and trustworthy information on immunizations and encourage all New Yorkers to get up to date on all recommended vaccinations. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
###
Jen Daly
Gray Media Group
email us here