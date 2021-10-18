Smart Agriculture Market Size Globally Estimated to Reach USD 22.5 Bn, with 8.9% CAGR by 2026: Facts & Factors

[235+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Smart Agriculture Market” has recently been published by Facts & Factors in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global smart agriculture market will reach a projected value of USD 22.5 Billion by 2026 with a growth rate of 8.9% CAGR from an initial value of USD 15.3 Billion in 2020.

“According to the report, the global Smart Agriculture market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 15.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.9% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Overview

Smart agriculture or digital agriculture refers to the set of tools that digitally collect, store, analyze and share other electronic data in the management of regulating all forms of agricultural supply chain analysis. Smart agriculture has the ability to impact the entire food chain before, after, and during on-farm production processes. Smart agriculture includes tools such as yield mapping, GPS guidance systems, and variable-rate application to name a few.

Smart agriculture is a paradigm shift in farming that helps in guiding actions needed for modifying & reorienting farming systems in order to aid the growth of the farming sector. Furthermore, there is a shift in farming trends from family farms to smart agriculture due to altering global trade rules, population explosion, climate change, biotechnology, nanotechnology, demographic changes, servitization around the key products, growing value chain integration, and growing urbanization.

Industry Major Market Players

AG Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CropZilla

Deere & Company

DICKEY-john

DeLaval Inc.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics Inc.

Granular

Raven Industries

Trimble Inc.

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Growth Factors

The primary driving factors for the global smart agriculture market can be contributed to increasing pressure on the food supply system coupled with increasing populous regions on a global scale to name a few. Additionally, the surging usage of modern technologies in agricultural products and the intended focus of farmers in livestock monitoring and disease detection are expected to increase the footprint of the global smart agriculture market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investments rounds by the private and public sector coupled with demands pertaining to the reduction of resources is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global smart agriculture market during the forecast period.

The global smart agriculture market is expected to be driven by increasing automation of commercial greenhouses and rising implementation of controlled environment agriculture for yielding a higher output and maintain maximum growing conditions to name a few. Factors pertaining to the increasing amount of cultivators coupled with cost-effective benefits are expected to boost the global smart agriculture market during the forecast period. However, the high upfront cost for deployment coupled with a lack of skilled technicians is expected to decrease the growth of the global smart agriculture market during the forecast period.

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Report Scope

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Segmentation

The global smart agriculture market is segmented into type, offering, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global smart agriculture market can be broken into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and others. The segment pertaining to livestock monitoring is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the integration of advanced factors such as real-time monitoring of health, production values, and welfare of livestock for ensuring optimal yields coupled with the rising size of dairy farms to name a few. On the basis of offering, the global smart agriculture market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The segment pertaining to software is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising automation needs for raw material production coupled with rising product manufacturing in the dairy and food sector to name a few. On the basis of application, the global smart agriculture market is fragmented into irrigation management, yield management, crop scouting, field mapping, weather tracking and forecasting, inventory management, and farm labor management. The weather monitoring and forecasting category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising demand for monitoring of continuous crop growth coupled with increasing water scarcity and rising environmental consciousness among consumers to name a few.

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising government initiatives and regulations aimed at enhancing the agriculture sector coupled with the integration of various global agricultural agencies to name a few. Additionally, rising concerns for water scarcity among consumers in the region coupled with increasing amounts of subsidiaries for implementing smart agricultural measures are expected to increase the footprint of the smart agriculture market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast owing to rising government support coupled with increasing awareness among cultivators to name a few.

Browse the full “Smart Agriculture Market By Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, & Others), By Offering (Hardware, Software, & Services), By Application (Irrigation Management, Yield Management, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, & Farm Labor Management), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market-by-agriculture-type-precision-farming-213

Global Smart Agriculture Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market: By Offering Segment Analysis

Hardware Automated & Control Systems Sensing Devices HVAC System Led Grow Light RFID Tags

Software Web-based Cloud-based

Services System Integration & Consulting Maintenance & Support Managed Services Professional Services



Global Smart Agriculture Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Irrigation Management

Yield Management

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

