Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market to Reach $15.16 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of rare diseases, availability of wide range of products, and supportive government initiatives for rare diseases drive the growth of the global enzyme replacement therapy market. The Covid-19 pandemic led to decreased public mobility and affected the diagnostic industries. Non-urgent diagnostic procedures and scheduled enzyme replacement therapies were postponed with increase in burden on the healthcare systems to treat Covid-19 infected patients.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market generated $7.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in the prevalence of rare diseases, availability of wide range of products, and supportive government initiatives for rare diseases drive the growth of the global enzyme replacement therapy market. However, high cost of the treatment hinders the market growth. On the other hand, new developments in therapies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to decreased public mobility and affected the diagnostic industries. Non-urgent diagnostic procedures and therapies were postponed with increase in burden on the healthcare systems to treat Covid-19 infected patients.

Scheduled enzyme replacement therapy processes were disrupted and postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the therapies were carried out in urgent cases only.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enzyme replacement therapy market based on product, disease, end user, and region.

Based on disease, the mucopolysaccharidosis segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, Pompe disease, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), and others.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global enzyme replacement therapy market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the infusion centers & home healthcare setting segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global enzyme replacement therapy market analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc., Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Digestive Care, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A, Nestle Health Science, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

